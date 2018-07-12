Wells Fargo Projects Sustained Growth For British Telecom Supplier Arris
Wells Fargo initiated coverage of ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) with above-consensus estimates for 2018, 2019 and 2020.
The Analyst
Wells Fargo's Aaron Rakers initiated Arris with an Outperform rating and $32 price target.
The Thesis
The British telecom equipment company is well-positioned to capitalize on ongoing upgrade investments in DOCSIS 3.1 technology, Rakers said in a Thursday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
Arris' weak first-quarter results should represent a bottom, the analyst said. Rakers said he's positive on the company's enterprise networking segment and sees it as a potential upside driver.
Wells Fargo forecast revenue for the enterprise networking segment to fall at the high end of Arris' $650 million-$700 million guidance range, and projects 13-percent CAGR from 2017-2021 and a sustained 60-percent-plus gross margin.
Rakers named three drivers for Arris' enterprise networking segment:
- The vertical expansion, ramping and leveraging of the the Dell EMC original equipment manufacturer relationship.
- The 802.11ax WLAN and campus switching upgrade cycle.
- The U.S. Citizens Broadband Radio Services 3.5 GHz shared/dynamically licensed free spectrum represents a significant small cell opportunity.
The Price Action
Arris shares were up 1.77 percent at $26.44 at the close Thursday.
Related Links:
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2018
Goldman Sachs Updates Its Telecom Outlook: 'The Pipes Are Not Broken'
Latest Ratings for ARRS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2018
|Wells Fargo
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Jun 2018
|Goldman Sachs
|Assumes
|Buy
|Sell
|Jan 2018
|Loop Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for ARRS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Aaron Rakers telecom Wells FargoAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.