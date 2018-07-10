Stitch Fix Is A 'Modern Archetype Of The Heyday Department Store,' KeyBanc Says In Bullish Initiation
Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE: SFIX) has completely revolutionized retail with its personal style recommendation model, and its stock should show steady growth in the coming year, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.
The Analyst
Analyst Edward Yruma initiated coverage of Stitch Fix with an Overweight rating and a price target of $38.
The Thesis
“Stitch Fix’s use of data is a significant advantage relative over traditional retailers, as it allows the platform to build a scalable, yet human, recommendation model,” Yruma said in a Monday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
The core womens segment should continue to grow market share, and the mens, plus-sized and kids sections should help Stitch Fix grow revenue by 20 percent, the analyst said.
- “SFIX serves as the modern archetype of the heyday department store — helping consumers understand what is new and interesting, offering a wide selection and offering a very personalized edit,” Yruma said.
- With 85 data scientists, 3,700 customer stylists and a specific data capability, SFIX is able to gain a deep understanding of each and every consumer, the analyst said.
- KeyBanc’s Key First Look Data shows strong customer loyalty and low customer turnover, Yruma said.
- The online retailer has strong client feedback, with a reported 85 percent of shipments receiving feedback, according to KeyBanc.
Price Action
Stitch Fix shares were trading up more than 9 percent at $33.93 at the time of publication Tuesday afternoon.
Related Links:
The Pros And Cons Of Stitch Fix
Stifel Stays Neutral After Stitch Fix's Q3 Beat
Photo courtesy of Stitch Fix.
Latest Ratings for SFIX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2018
|KeyBanc
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Jun 2018
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Maintains
|Hold
|Hold
|Mar 2018
|Buckingham
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for SFIX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Edward Yruma KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.