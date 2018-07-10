Investors Underappreciate Imperva's Restructuring Efforts, Product Strategy, KeyBanc Says In Upgrade
The restructuring initiatives that cybersecurity company Imperva Inc (NASDAQ: IMPV) announced in January could bring more benefits than anticipated, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.
The Analyst
Analyst Rob Owens upgraded Imperva from Sector Weight from Overweight with a $65 price target.
The Thesis
Following the completion of restructuring efforts in the first quarter, Imperva continues to enact strategic changes, Owens said in a Monday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
This will likely improve top-line momentum exiting calendar 2018, as well as an enhanced profitability profile thereafter, the analyst said.
Imperva suggested on its second-quarter earnings call that it will unveil a new product strategy, Owens said. The strategy would present opportunities for aligning deployment models with the hybrid cloud; expanding market share in data analytics; and improving recognition of Imperva's feature differentiation, according to KeyBanc.
Owens views the company's valuation setup as favorable, as the shares are trade at a meaningful discount to cybersecurity companies with comparable on-premise offerings, he said.
The Price Action
Imperva shares have risen about 25 percent year-to-date.
Latest Ratings for IMPV
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2018
|KeyBanc
|Upgrades
|Sector Weight
|Overweight
|Apr 2018
|DA Davidson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Feb 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Underweight
