Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Growth, Execution Fetch Anthem An Upgrade From BMO
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2018 2:02pm   Comments
Share:
Earnings Growth, Execution Fetch Anthem An Upgrade From BMO
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2018
Castlight Health Has $10B Potential Market, William Blair Says In Bullish Initiation
Losers (and winners) as Trump freezes $10.4B in Obamacare payments (Seeking Alpha)

Health insurer Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) is a multiregional powerhouse in commercial and Medicaid products, with an aggressive approach toward acquisitions and accretive deployment of capital, according to BMO Capital Markets. 

The Analyst

Analyst Matt Borsch upgraded Anthem from Market Perform to Outperform and increased the price target from $275 to $290.

The Thesis

Anthem can further strengthen its local market share and achieve industry-leading growth thanks to $4 billion in annual pharmacy cost savings, Borsch said in a Monday note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

Partnerships with other health plans such as non-Anthem Blue Cross plans are contributing to better earnings growth, the analyst said. New fee-based arrangements with health plans and other entities could also help, he said.

The health insurer holds the opportunity for further market share gains if it captures a "substantial share" of $80 billion in expected new Medicaid revenue, Borsch said. 

"We also highlight optionality on several fronts including 'upside only' potential outcomes from pending litigation (ESRX and Cigna) as well as the eventual likelihood of consolidation of other Blue plans by Anthem as scale economics become increasingly important." 

The sell-side firm views the valuation of Anthem shares as attractive.

The Price Action

Anthem shares have gained about 8 percent year-to-date.

The stock was trading up 2.26 percent to $247.64 at the time of publication Monday.

Related Links:

Credit Suisse: Growing Enrollment, 2019 Tailwinds For Humana Justify Bullish Stance

7 Health Care Names Worth Owning In The Trump Age

Latest Ratings for ANTM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2018BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Apr 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Apr 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ANTM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BMO Capital Markets Matt BorschAnalyst Color Upgrades Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANTM)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2018
Castlight Health Has $10B Potential Market, William Blair Says In Bullish Initiation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ANTM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.