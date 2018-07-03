Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oppenheimer Likes Roku Channel Opportunity, Upgrades Stock
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 03, 2018 12:23pm   Comments
Share:
Oppenheimer Likes Roku Channel Opportunity, Upgrades Stock
Related ROKU
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2018
Jason's Picks: More Than $200 Off A 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
Stocks Mixed; Tesla Skids, But This Recent IPO Advances On Upgrade (Investor's Business Daily)

After a strong start out of the gates following its 2017 IPO, Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock has cooled so far in 2018. However, one analyst says the next leg higher for Roku may now be on the horizon.

The Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein upgraded Roku from Perform to Outperform and set a $50 price target for the stock.

The Thesis

The Roku Channel is putting up some impressive numbers judt nine months after it was launched, Helfstein said. Oppenheimer estimates the channel accounts for about 0.63 percent of domestic time spent on Roku, or roughly a 9-million-hour monthly run rate.

Helfstein said Roku could achieve 0.82 percent of off-platform time spent share by 2023 and keep 30 percent of revenue after sharing 50 percent with content publishers and 20 percent with third-party platform operators.

“The rapid adoption of The Roku Channel gives us incremental confidence in the channel's ability to garner viewership on other platforms, such as Samsung, allowing Roku to monetize a broader portion of the OTT ecosystem than we had previously assumed was possible,” Helfstein said.

Helfstein estimates the Roku Channel alone carries a long-term value of about $7 per share.

He said Roku can take advantage of its pricing and merchandising advantages and continue to be a long-term market leader in connected TV solutions. In addition, Roku is well-positioned to capitalized on the secular flow of advertising revenue from traditional TV to over-the-top formats.

Price Action

Roku stock traded higher by 5.5 percent to $45.70 following the upgrade.

Related Links:

Morgan Stanley Turns Neutral On Roku After Stock's 25% Year-To-Date Decline

Roku Customer Research Reinforces KeyBanc's Bullish Stance

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2018OppenheimerUpgradesPerformOutperform
Jun 2018MacquarieInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
May 2018Morgan StanleyUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Jason Helfstein OppenheimerAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROKU)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2018
Jason's Picks: More Than $200 Off A 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
Jason Picks The Best Deals For July 2: DJI Magic Pro, Sonos Playbase Soundbar And More
A Look Back At What's Happened To Each Sector Through The First Half Of 2018 (Part 2)
Roku Customer Research Reinforces KeyBanc's Bullish Stance
What Alexa On Amazon's Fire TV Means For Netflix, Roku, Spotify, Comcast
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ROKU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.