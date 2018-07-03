FBN Securities: Possibility Of Future Dell Takeout Adds Premium To VMware Shares
Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT) announced Monday the conclusion of strategic review and an agreement to exchange Class V tracking stock for Dell Technologies Class C common stock or an optional cash election.
The Class C shares will be listed on the NYSE, making Dell a public company yet again.
The Analyst
Analyzing the implication of the announcement for VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi maintained an Outperform rating on the stock with a price target lifted from $160 to $180.
The Thesis
The transaction announced by Dell Technologies avoids a not-so-palatable reverse merger scenario and provides leeway for Dell to trade as a public company again, Seyrafi said in a Monday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
A reverse merger would have saddled VMWare with more debt, disrupting its business, the analyst said. The $11-billion dividend VMware has opted to pay its shareholders, including $9 billion paid to Dell Technologies, has served to reduce its gross cash position to $1.63 billion, he said.
VMWare's net cash position is reduced from a positive $8.34 billion to a negative $2.6 billion, Seyrafi said.
"But we estimate that VMW will have a fiscal 2019 FCF of $3.34 billion, so we expect VMW to go back to a positive net cash position in late fiscal 2019," the analyst said.
The development, apart from avoiding a reverse merger scenario, also raises the possibility of VMware being acquired by Dell in the future, in FBN's view, creating a "growing takeout premium" for VMWare, Seyrafi said.
The Price Action
After jumping 10.24 percent to $162.02 Monday, VMWare shares were trading down 0.19 percent at $161.61 at the time of publication Tuesday.
