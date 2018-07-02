Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst: elf Beauty Positioned As Takeout Target

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2018 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst: elf Beauty Positioned As Takeout Target
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 24, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 15, 2018
Consumer - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 12:00 PM (07/02/2018) (Seeking Alpha)

Beauty product company e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) has seen its stock fall 30 percent since the start of 2018 — and investors should consider buying the dip, according to D.A. Davidson.

The Analyst

Analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintains a Buy rating on elf Beauty's stock rating with an unchanged 12-18-month $23 price target and five-year price target of $40.

The Thesis

Investors punished elf's stock after finding fault with the company's announcement that its products would be included in thousands of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NYSE: WBA)'s stores, Bolton Weiser said in a Monday report.

Elf said the inclusion will help it achieve its 6-8-percent 2018 sales growth guidance rather than exceed it, as many might have expected, the analyst said. Some Street commentators are going so far as to suggest elf will miss its 2018 guidance, a concept Bolton Weiser said is "way off base."

The reality is that reaching 6-8-percent sales guidance is a rare feat in the beauty space, the analyst said. This level of growth implies the company is far from "low quality" and warrants a multiple expansion, she said. 

The stock's 10.7x EBITDA multiple is a discount to multiple peers with poorer growth rates, Bolton Weiser said. For example, industry giant Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) trades at a 15.1 EBITDA multiple, but with a long-term sales growth target of 6-8 percent.

Elf's stock is trading at an attractive valuation at which it could be acquired, the analyst said. Recent deals in the space include Estee Lauder's acquisition of Too Faced for five times sales, which, if applied to elf's estimated 2018 sales of $289 million, implies a $1.01-billion takeout valuation. This also implies a 40-percent premium to elf's equity market value and a 16-percent premium over its enterprise value, Bolton Weiser said. 

Price Action

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty were rallying 5.58 percent to $16.09 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Why Walgreens Is Important For E.L.F. Beauty Products

Deutsche Bank Likes Estee Lauder After 'Exceptionally Strong' Quarter

Latest Ratings for ELF

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2018OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Mar 2018Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Mar 2018CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ELF
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Beauty Beauty Products Beauty Retailers DA DavidsonAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EL + ELF)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Bonds, Treasury Yields, Russell Rebalance And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 24, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 23, 2018
Barclays Finds Coca-Cola's Stock Refreshing As Consumer Staples Industry Suffers
Deutsche Bank Likes Estee Lauder After 'Exceptionally Strong' Quarter
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ELF
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.