Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Needham Incrementally Bullish On Cara Therapeutics After CR845 Meets Endpoints
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 28, 2018 9:42am   Comments
Share:
Needham Incrementally Bullish On Cara Therapeutics After CR845 Meets Endpoints
Related CARA
42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Cara Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
Cara Therapeutics: Phase 3 Post-Op Pain Update And Its Expected Addition To Share Value (Seeking Alpha)

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) stock spiked 34 percent Wednesday after the company reported that a Phase 2/3 trial for intravenous CR845 met primary and secondary endpoints.

The investor bullishness resonated with Needham. 

The Rating

Needham analyst Alan Carr maintained a Buy rating on Cara and raised the price target from $23 to $28.

The Thesis

Although Cara’s high dose met primary endpoints for pain relief, the low dose missed statistical significance. Nonetheless, the analyst regards the profile of the post-surgery pain reliever, including low addictive qualities and low rates of nausea and vomiting, as “attractive.” (See Carr's track record here.) 

Carr expects Cara will need to complete another Phase 3 trial in post-surgical pain before securing regulatory approval for the candidate, but the positive Phase 2/3 results are seen to reduce program risk.

Needham predicts the follow-up trial will begin in early 2019 with commercial launch in the second half of 2021. It also anticipates Phase 3 trial results for intravenous CR845 in uremic pruritus — an indication seen to be Cara’s strategic priority — in the first half of 2019.

Price Action

Cara shares were trading up 1 percent at $18.24 at the time of publication Thursday morning. 

Related Links:

Cara Therapeutics Shares Jump On Licensing Deal For Pruritis Treatment

Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: ARMO Skyrockets On Eli Lilly Deal, Akcea Meets FDA Panel, vTv Alzheimer's Trial Results

Latest Ratings for CARA

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2018H.C. WainwrightMaintainsBuyBuy
Mar 2018H.C. WainwrightAssumesBuy
Feb 2018Janney CapitalUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CARA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Alan Carr Joseph StringerAnalyst Color Health Care Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CARA)

42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Cara Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 3%; Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Conagra To Acquire Pinnacle Foods
Cara Therapeutics Rallies On Positive Opioid Receptor Agonist Trial Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CARA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.