Needham Incrementally Bullish On Cara Therapeutics After CR845 Meets Endpoints
Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) stock spiked 34 percent Wednesday after the company reported that a Phase 2/3 trial for intravenous CR845 met primary and secondary endpoints.
The investor bullishness resonated with Needham.
The Rating
Needham analyst Alan Carr maintained a Buy rating on Cara and raised the price target from $23 to $28.
The Thesis
Although Cara’s high dose met primary endpoints for pain relief, the low dose missed statistical significance. Nonetheless, the analyst regards the profile of the post-surgery pain reliever, including low addictive qualities and low rates of nausea and vomiting, as “attractive.” (See Carr's track record here.)
Carr expects Cara will need to complete another Phase 3 trial in post-surgical pain before securing regulatory approval for the candidate, but the positive Phase 2/3 results are seen to reduce program risk.
Needham predicts the follow-up trial will begin in early 2019 with commercial launch in the second half of 2021. It also anticipates Phase 3 trial results for intravenous CR845 in uremic pruritus — an indication seen to be Cara’s strategic priority — in the first half of 2019.
Price Action
Cara shares were trading up 1 percent at $18.24 at the time of publication Thursday morning.
Latest Ratings for CARA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2018
|H.C. Wainwright
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Mar 2018
|H.C. Wainwright
|Assumes
|Buy
|Feb 2018
|Janney Capital
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
