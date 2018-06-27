Market Overview

Analyst: Marvell Technology Is An Attractive AI, Big Data And Storage Play
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 27, 2018 4:21pm   Comments
Marvell Techology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares are attractive at today's levels and poised to benefit from growth trends in the data sector, according to Evercore ISI. 

The Analyst

Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse initiated coverage of Marvell with an Outperform rating and $27 price target.

The Thesis

The increasing importance of AI, big data and storage is making data worth more and creating a virtuous cycle that generates an increasing demand for higher semiconductor content led by data center and cloud computing, Muse said. Marvell is a direct beneficiary of these trends, he said. 

“Said simple, Marvell’s strength lies in alleviating bandwidth constraints in storing, moving and accessing increasingly valuable data at increasingly higher speeds."

Storage is a better segment than investors thin, and its growth trajectory is often underestimated, said Muse, who forecast an 8.5-percent CAGR for Marvell's storage business.

The investor focus is on whether the $6.35-billion merger with Cavium Inc (NASDAQ: CAVM) closes by July, Muse said. 

“We continue to expect the transaction to go through, but obviously this is a source of near-term volatility. From a purely fundamental perspective, Cavium and Marvell’s product portfolios are especially complementary for the data center, with virtually no product overlap," the analyst said. 

The merger supports $2 in EPS into calendar 2020, Muse said. 

Price Action

Marvell shares were up 1.05 percent at $20.12 at the close Wednesday. 

Latest Ratings for MRVL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Jun 2018Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Apr 2018Longbow ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy

