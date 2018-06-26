TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) shares are up 24 percent year to-date, but now appear fairly valued, according to Atlantic Equities.

The Analyst

Analyst Daniela Nedialkova downgraded TJX from Overweight to Neutral with a $90 price target.

The Thesis

TJX has been on a solid trajectory, but momentum is priced into the stock, Nedialkova said in the Tuesday downgrade note.

The discount apparel retailer has decent sales momentum and has capitalized on fashion opportunities and consumer strength, but further outperformance looks difficult, the analyst said.

“We believe the stock is pricing in persisting momentum," Nedialkova said. "While this should prove to be the case, we also believe that in order to see significant further stock upside, TJX would need to deliver an even more strongly outperforming Q2."

TJX faces a tougher Q2 comparison this year, the analyst said, adding that she does not forecast a high likelihood of a meaningful beat.

TJX Companies is scheduled to report Q2 earnings Aug. 21.

Price Action

TJX shares were trading down 0.33 percent at $94.91 at the time of publication Tuesday afternoon.

Photo by Anthony92931/Wikimedia.