Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Don't Expect A Big Q2 Beat For TJX Companies, Atlantic Equities Says In Downgrade
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 26, 2018 2:00pm   Comments
Share:
Don't Expect A Big Q2 Beat For TJX Companies, Atlantic Equities Says In Downgrade
Related TJX
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2018
4 Stocks That Have Been On Strong Up Trends In June
TJX Companies downgraded at Atlantic Equities (Seeking Alpha)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) shares are up 24 percent year to-date, but now appear fairly valued, according to Atlantic Equities. 

The Analyst 

Analyst Daniela Nedialkova downgraded TJX from Overweight to Neutral with a $90 price target. 

The Thesis

TJX has been on a solid trajectory, but momentum is priced into the stock, Nedialkova said in the Tuesday downgrade note. 

The discount apparel retailer has decent sales momentum and has capitalized on fashion opportunities and consumer strength, but  further outperformance looks difficult, the analyst said. 

“We believe the stock is pricing in persisting momentum," Nedialkova said. "While this should prove to be the case, we also believe that in order to see significant further stock upside, TJX would need to deliver an even more strongly outperforming Q2." 

TJX faces a tougher Q2 comparison this year, the analyst said, adding that she does not forecast a high likelihood of  a meaningful beat.

TJX Companies is scheduled to report Q2 earnings Aug. 21. 

Price Action

TJX shares were trading down 0.33 percent at $94.91 at the time of publication Tuesday afternoon.

Related Links:

Wedbush Sees Strong Trends Backing Discount Retail

Wells Fargo Calls A Peak In Discount Retail, Downgrades TJ Maxx's Parent Co.

Photo by Anthony92931/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for TJX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018Atlantic EquitiesDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Jun 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Jun 2018WedbushInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TJX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Atlantic Equities Daniela NedialkovaAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Previews Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TJX)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2018
4 Stocks That Have Been On Strong Up Trends In June
Wedbush Sees Strong Trends Backing Discount Retail
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 22, 2018
Nordstrom Is A Bright Spot In Retail, UBS Says In Sectorwide Initiation
10 Stocks To Watch For May 22, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TJX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.