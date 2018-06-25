Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Piper Jaffray Sees 30% Upside To Twilio
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 25, 2018 12:15pm   Comments
Share:
Piper Jaffray Sees 30% Upside To Twilio
Related TWLO
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2018
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Twilio initiated at 27% upside (Seeking Alpha)

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) has nearly recovered from a two-year slump, but Piper Jaffray sees the stock continuing well beyond its all-time highs.

The Rating

Analysts Alex Zukin, Scott Wilson and Taylor Reiners initiated coverage on Twilio with an Overweight rating and $70 price target.

The Thesis

Piper Jaffray considers Twilio “unique” and “highly-coveted” with multiple opportunities to increase revenue.

“With a developer-focused distribution model coupled with more strategic enterprise use cases and recent experienced enterprise leadership, we see a scenario where Twilio eclipses $1 billion in revenues by 2020 while still growing 30 percent-plus staying in the high-efficiency bucket over the next few years,” the analysts wrote in a Monday note.

That $1 billion mark is seen to be struck by Twilio’s accelerating core business, alone. Piper Jaffray expects the firm’s new Flex product, which has potential to disrupt the $10 billion call center market, to lend upside in and after 2019.

At the same time, Twilio is forecasted to profit from high-profile customers like Uber and WhatsApp, and its new executives from salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) are seen to set the stage for gross-margin improvement.

“While some investors may question the company's GM profile, one thing that is difficult to question is the gross profit dollar growth of the business over the last three years which has a CAGR of 67 percent,” the analysts wrote.

Price Action

At time of publication, shares were trading down 2.6 percent at a rate of $53.78.

Related Links:

Twilio Has 'Impressive' Start To 2018, KeyBanc Says After Q1 Beat

Canaccord On Twilio's Q4: Not Much For Shorts To Complain About

Latest Ratings for TWLO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018PiperJaffrayInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
May 2018Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuyBuy
Apr 2018Monness Crespi HardtInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TWLO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Alex Zukin Piper Jaffray Scott WilsonAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT + CRM)

The Market In 5 Minutes: Bonds, Treasury Yields, Russell Rebalance And More
Insider Buys Of The Week: DDR, Salesforce, Lexicon Pharma
The Companies Celebrating, Lamenting Trump's Slackened Immigration Policy
3 Reasons Why Goldman Sachs Turned Bullish On Ansys
Pressure Mounts: President Doubles Down On Tariff Threat To China
Don't Get Caught Up In Tech ETF Fears
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TWLO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.