The Week Ahead: Senate Weighs Sprint-T-Mobile Merger, Nike Earnings And A Slew Of IPOs
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2018 2:00pm   Comments
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning June 25. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday

Notable Earnings

FDA/Biotech

  • Achaogen, Inc (NASDAQ: AKAO) PDUFA date for Plazomicin. BZ NOTE: May 2 AdCom meeting voted in favor of cUTI (complicated UTI) indication but against treatment in patients with limited or no treatment options

Investor Events

  • Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) analyst/investor day

Tuesday
Conferences

  • MongoDB, Inc (NASDAQ: MDB)’s MongoDB World 2018 Event June 26-27

Notable Earnings

  • Sonic Corp (NASDAQ: SONC) Q3 after hours

FDA/Biotech

  • DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) and Pain Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTIE)have FDA AdCom meeting for Remoxy (Durect granted Pain Therapeutics rights to develop/commercialize Remoxy). BZ NOTE: A CRL was issued by the FDA back on September 26, 2016

Investor Events

  • Akamai Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) analyst/investor day
  • Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) holding special shareholder meeting
  • Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) holding business update call
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) founder Howard Schultz officially steps down as Chairman
  • Pluralsight, Inc (NASDAQ: PS) analyst IPO quiet period expires, watch for new sell-side initiations; IPO quiet period for insiders also expires

Wednesday
Economics

  • U.S. durable goods new orders 8:30 a.m.
  • EIA crude oil inventories expected 10:30 a.m.

Conferences

  • Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018 June 27-29

Notable Earnings

  • General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) Q4 premarket
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) Q1 after hours

IPOs

  • Neon Therapeutics (NTGN)
  • Uxin Ltd (UXIN)

FDA/Biotech

Legal

  • Senate Judiciary Committee holds hearing on competitive impact of Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) and T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) merger
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook to be deposed by lawyers from QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) related to the two companies’ ongoing litigation

Investor Events

  • Analyst/investor days for MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) and Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA)
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (NYSE: CMG) holding business update call on HQ relocation

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
  • EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.
  • Second round of U.S. bank stress tests results due 4:30 p.m.; watch for financial stock volatility, capital return announcements

Conferences

  • European Union Summit June 28-29
  • 16th Annual Hedge Fund Industry Awards

Notable Earnings

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) Q3 premarket
  • Conagra Brands, Inc (NYSE: CAG) Q4 premarket; being the subject of recent speculation it’s interested in acquiring Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE: PF), watch for discussion on the conference call
  • NIKE, Inc (NYSE: NKE) Q4 after hours

IPOs

  • BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)
  • BrightView Holdings (BV)
  • EverQuote (EVER)
  • Forty Seven (FTSV)
  • GoodBulk Ltd (GBLK)
  • HyreCar (HYRE)
  • Neruonetics (STIM)
  • Translate Bio (TBIO)
  • Tricida (TCDA)

Investor Events

  • Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) holding business update call
  • Analyst/investor days for: Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) and TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG)
  • Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) expects new shipment of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s ProjectRock1 shoes in stores; First limited run release sold out in 30 minutes

Friday
Economics

  • Umich consumer sentiment index 10 a.m.
  • Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

IPOs

  • Domo (DOMO)

