Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA: Darden Restaurants Margin Concerns Were 'Overstated'
Ezra Schwarzbaum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2018 12:22pm   Comments
Share:
BofA: Darden Restaurants Margin Concerns Were 'Overstated'
Related DRI
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 22, 2018
Don't Give Up On Industrials - Cramer's Mad Money (6/21/18) (Seeking Alpha)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI)’s fourth-quarter earnings demonstrated that Bank of America Merrill Lynch's margin concerns had “likely been overstated,” prompting the firm to upgrade the stock.

The Analyst

BofA's Gregory Francfort upgraded Darden Restaurants from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $88 to $108.

The Thesis

Francfort’s previous thesis was based on the belief that margin concerns were not fully represented in Wall Street’s estimates for fiscal 2019, he said in the Friday upgrade note. Darden did trim its long-term annual expansion target, affirming this view. (See Francfort's track record here.) 

That said, Q4 earnings revealed that top-line performance and benign near-term commodities should offset labor pressure on margins, the analyst said. 

Same-store sales projections also seem conservative to Francfort, given a “modestly improving consumer spending backdrop.”

The analyst continues to see limited upside to margin guidance for next year, preventing the stock from receiving a Buy rating.

Price Action

Darden Restaurants shares were up 1.24 percent at the time of publication midday Friday.

Related Links:

Low Valuation Lands Darden Restaurants On Oppenheimer's Top Picks List

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; BlackBerry Beats Q1 Estimates

Photo courtesy of Darden Restaurants. 

Latest Ratings for DRI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuyBuy
Jun 2018JefferiesMaintainsHoldHold
Jun 2018Bank of AmericaUpgradesUnderperformNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DRI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Upgrades Price Target Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DRI)

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 22, 2018
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Economic Reports
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DRI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.