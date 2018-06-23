Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Scotts Miracle-Gro Downgraded On Projected 2019 Headwinds
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 23, 2018 10:31am   Comments
Share:
Scotts Miracle-Gro Downgraded On Projected 2019 Headwinds
Related SMG
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2018
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Remains A Solid Long-Term Play (Seeking Alpha)

The tailwinds for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) do not appear to outweigh the company's coming headwinds, according to Raymond James. 

The Analyst

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from Market Perform to Underperform.

The Thesis

The downgrade for Scotts Miracle-Gro comes on view that Wall Street expectations are too bullish amid numerous near-term challenges faced by the fertilizer maker, Altobello said in a June 20 note.

Raymond James lowered its fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS estimate from $4.80 to $4.50.

“While this still represents a healthy 17-percent year-over-year increase over our fiscal 2018 estimate, all of this improvement relates to the recent acquisition of Sunlight Supply, with no meaningful base business improvement expected,” Altobello said.

Altobello named the following as looming headwinds for Scotts:

  • The elimination of a $20 million annual payment from Monsanto/Bayer under a revised 2015 marketing agreement.
  • An additional $20 million in commodity and transportation costs.
  • An additional $20 million in incentive compensation expense.
  • An additional $20 million in wage and benefit inflation.

The $80 million in EBIT headwinds for fiscal 2019 equate to $1.05 per share, the analyst said. 

Scotts Miracle-Gro's tailwinds amount to less than $60 million in incremental EBIT, meaning the company needs $15-$20 million in order to reach its revised EPS estimate, Altobello said. 

The analyst put a base valuation of $77 on Scotts, but said if cost pressures worsen or cost savings do not materialize, a $68 valuation is possible. 

Related Links:

SunTrust Sees 22% Upside In Scotts Miracle-Gro, Upgrades To Buy

Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week

Latest Ratings for SMG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018Raymond JamesDowngradesMarket PerformUnderperform
Jun 2018JP MorganMaintainsUnderweightUnderweight
Jun 2018JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SMG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Joseph Altobello Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Downgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SMG)

Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2018
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
From Undefeated UFC Champion To Cannabis Entrepreneur: The Frank Shamrock Story
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SMG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.