Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why The Bullish Case For Citigroup's Stock Can Now Be Made

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 20, 2018 1:48pm   Comments
Share:
Here's Why The Bullish Case For Citigroup's Stock Can Now Be Made
Related C
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Walgreens To Replace GE In The Dow Jones Industrial Average
Citigroup gains as it's upgraded to 'buy' by Deutsche Bank (Seeking Alpha)

Down more than 15 percent since peaking in late January, shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) should now be bought, according to Deutsche Bank.

The Analyst

Deutsche Bank's Matt O'Connor upgraded Citigroup from Hold to Buy with a price target lifted from $74 to $76.

The Thesis

Citi's stock weakness since January likely reflects multiple factors, O'Connor said in a note. These include rising U.S. rates, a strengthening U.S. dollar, trade uncertainty, ongoing mixed trends in credit card usage, and slower than expected improvements in management's efficiency efforts.

Over the past few weeks, however, multiple positive developments and removal of overhangs has been made clear, the analyst said.

  • Management extended and re-negotiated its right to retain ownership of Sears' (NASDAQ: SHLD) card portfolio where 70 percent of the volume comes from outside of the retailer.
  • A seven-month long promotional offer related to the Costco (NASDAQ: COST) card has come to an end which should help boost margins.
  • Management confirmed all of its big card partners are signed through at least 2022.
  • Management reiterated its 2018 efficiency ratio at or slightly above 57 percent and expectations for a low 50s efficiency ratio in 2020 isn't priced into the stock today.
  • Management's commitment to return at least $20 billion of capital per year represents 12 percent of its market cap which makes it among the largest capital return stories among big banks.

Price Action

Shares of Citigroup were trading around $67.30 Wednesday afternoon.

Related Links:

A Concerning Weakness In Bank Stocks

What's The Volcker Rule, And Why Are Banks Celebrating The Fed's Proposed Changes?

Latest Ratings for C

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Apr 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Apr 2018HSBCUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for C
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: banks credit cards Deutsche Bank Matt O'ConnorAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST + C)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Walgreens To Replace GE In The Dow Jones Industrial Average
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up
A Concerning Weakness In Bank Stocks
Ahead Of Fed, AT&T-Time Warner Ruling Injects Some Optimism Into Market
Consumer Staples Don't 'Have To Come Back'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on C
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.