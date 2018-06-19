Pivotal Turns Neutral On Sirius XM, Says Liberty Sirius Is A Better Strategy
After holding a bullish stance on Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) since early 2010, Pivotal Research Group is moving to the bench.
The Analyst
Pivotal's Jeffrey Wlodarczak downgraded Sirius XM from Buy to Hold with an unchanged $7.75 price target.
The Thesis
Sirius XM's stock is now trading at a "fair, but undeniably rich" valuation at 18 times 2018 estimated EBITDA and 22 times 2019 free cash flow, Wlodarczak said in a Tuesday note.
Sirius XM has multiple risks that are not necessarily reflected in its valuation, the analyst said:
- Sirius' advantage over streaming music platforms in talk programming and full-in car integration could lose its appeal.
- Rising interest rates and high consumer debt could result in fewer new and used car sales.
- Possible negative effects from proposed car tariffs.
- The rate of rising subprime auto loan delinquencies.
- The potential for slower share repurchases after the iHeartRadio transaction.
- The potential for slower share repurchases at current valuations.
Investors looking for exposure to Sirius XM should consider Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA), Sirius XM's 71-percent majority shareholder, the analyst said. Liberty Sirius historically trades at a discount that has now widened to a record high of 34 percent, or $8 billion, according to Pivotal.
In the event that Sirius XM is acquired, investors will generate an additional 50-percent return if they own Liberty Sirius XM rather than Sirius XM stock, Wlodarczak said.
Price Action
Sirius XM Holdings shares were trading down 2.16 percent at $7.48 late in Tuesday's trading session.
Photo courtesy of Sirius XM.
Latest Ratings for LSXMA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2018
|Buckingham
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Feb 2018
|Buckingham
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Feb 2018
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for LSXMA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
