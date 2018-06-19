Market Overview

Citi: F5 Networks Shares Fully Valued After Recent Rally
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 19, 2018 12:51pm   Comments
Citi: F5 Networks Shares Fully Valued After Recent Rally
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 16, 2018
F5 Networks -1.7% as Citi goes to Neutral on fair value (Seeking Alpha)

The year-to-date rally in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) has made one analyst at Citigroup wary about further upside.

The Analyst

Analyst Jim Suva downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, but raised his price target from $170 to $190, citing an increase in the market multiple from 15 times to 16.7 times.

The Thesis

Following a disappointing 2017, F5 Networks recently guided to continued sequential growth in the upcoming quarters in 2018, Suva said in a note. The analyst noted the consensus is also estimating positive sequential growth.

The growth, according to Suva, is driven by strong software revenues and the Enterprise segment, thanks to deployments in public cloud and security.

The period of the slower growth in the recent past is due to a transition of the customer's replacement/upgrade cycle, the analyst said, citing the F5 Networks bulls. That said, Citi believes the stock price isn't fully reflecting the company's ongoing shift toward services revenue.

"We do not believe estimates are likely to move lower or higher and we see no valuation multiple expansion," the firm said.

Citi's top stocks in the space in the order of preference are:

  • Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET)
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO)
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

The Price Action

F5 Networks shares have added about 38 percent in the year-to-date period. At time of writing, the stock was down 1.5 percent Tuesday to $185.90.

Latest Ratings for FFIV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jun 2018Standpoint ResearchDowngradesBuyHold
Jun 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuyBuy

Posted-In: Citigroup Jim SuvaAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

