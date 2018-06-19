Market Overview

BofA Downgrades Commercial Metals On Supply, Valuation Concerns
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 19, 2018 3:25pm   Comments
BofA Downgrades Commercial Metals On Supply, Valuation Concerns
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Roche To Acquire Rest Of Foundation Medicine

Since hitting a low of $19.65 on April 5, shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) have gained about 23 percent, prompting Bank of America Merrill Lynch to revisit its rating on the equity. 

The Analyst

Analyst Timna Tanners downgraded Commercial Metals from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $24 to $23.

The Thesis

Commercial Metals' valuation already reflects its much better-than-normal earnings power and its proposed plan to acquire four Gerdau U.S. rebar mills that's scheduled to close by the end of the year, Tanners said in a Tuesday note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

On the downside, the analyst projects potential antitrust challenges to the Gerdau deal due to excess concentration, as imports now face a 25-percent Section 232 tariff, Tanners said. 

Taking into account the weakness of the Turkish lira — which is down 24 percent year-to-date — the price of imported rebar has dropped, resulting in a $125/ton discount to U.S. prices even after tariffs were applied, the analyst said. 

BofA expects U.S. rebar imports to rebound in Q4 after a summer dip, along with additional volume from Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD).

The U.S. rebar market was oversupplied before the Trump administration's tariffs, Tanners said. Utilization remains below 80 percent, indicating limited pricing power, the analyst said. 

"In recent midquarter updates on peers NUE and STLD we revisit valuation to use 'normal' multiples on conservative benchmark hot rolled coil and still find upside." 

BofA prefers Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) and Steel Dynamics to Commercial Metals.

The Price Action

Commercial Metals shares were down 3.86 percent at $23.15 at the time of publication Tuesday afternoon. 

Goldman Sachs Initiates On A Slew Of Metal and Mining Stocks

KeyBanc Urges 'Selective Bias' On Carbon Steel Stocks

Latest Ratings for CMC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018Bank of AmericaDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Jun 2018CitigroupMaintainsNeutralNeutral
May 2018MacquarieUpgradesUnderperformNeutral

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Timna TannersAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

