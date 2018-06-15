Morgan Stanley: Despite Finisar's Weak Q4 Report, Outlook Remains 'Positive'
Optoelectronics company Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) reported Thursday afternoon with disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter results, but that shouldn't alter the bullish long-term thesis, according to Morgan Stanley.
The Analyst
Morgan Stanley's Meta Marshall maintains an Overweight rating on Finisar's stock with an unchanged $20 price target.
The Thesis
Finisar's earnings report was weak across multiple metrics, including a 300-basis point gross margin miss, but this has no bearing on the favorable long-term outlook, Marshall said in a research report. (See the analyst's track record here.)
Gross margins were impacted by a non-cash inventory reserve in the quarter, while the datacomm market remains weak in China, Marshall said. Finisar's long-term plan suggests a 32-33-percent gross margin rate, and this may be achievable based the following expectations, the analyst said:
- Progress in the Sherman facility.
- Lower-cost datacomm products.
- A return of "some revenue growth" from China.
Finisar's ongoing strategic review process wasn't highlighted by management during the post-earnings conference call, Marshall said. Enough evidence exists to suggest a business review would "take shape in the form" of 12-15-percent operating margin targets through a portfolio review and operating expenditure rationalization, the analyst said.
The report also shows "early signs" of opex declining toward management's 18-20-percent target, and the company should provide new updates in the near-term that would serve as a driver for the stock in the first half of fiscal 2019, according to Morgan Stanley.
Price Action
Finisar shares were rallying 4.33 percent to $18.47 at the time of publication Friday.
Latest Ratings for FNSR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Mar 2018
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Mar 2018
|Needham
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
