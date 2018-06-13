Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hershey Faces 'Big Challenges' Ahead, Credit Suisse Says In Downgrade

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 13, 2018 10:43am   Comments
Share:
Hershey Faces 'Big Challenges' Ahead, Credit Suisse Says In Downgrade
Related HSY
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2018
Credit Suisse sours on Hershey (Seeking Alpha)

Consumers continue to demand more convenient retail shopping options, and this has a negative impact on confectionery and chocolate companies like Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY), according to Credit Suisse.

The Analyst

Credit Suisse's Robert Moskow downgraded Hershey from Neutral to Underperform with a price target lowered from $90 to $80.

The Thesis

Retailers like Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) continue to develop their buy online, in-store pickup format, which reduces the likelihood of consumers making impulse purchases of chocolate products, Moskow said in the downgrade note.

The thesis is backed by Hershey itself, which acknowledged in marketing material that 25 percent of shoppers who buy items online to pick up in store have cut back on impulse chocolate purchases that are typically located at the checkout aisle, the analyst said. 

Even if Hershey's makes a major push away from retail toward the online channel, this still begs the question: will consumers add the chocolate bar they would have otherwise bought at a checkout aisle to a digital shopping list to be consumed days later?

"Hershey's marketing materials ask us to believe it, but it all sounds rather clunky," Moskow said. 

Under a base case scenario, the analyst is modeling that in-store pickup of online orders and home delivery will account for 20 percent of all grocery sales. This model results in a total confectionery sales decline of 8-12.5 percent, which translates to a 3-percent decrease in Hersheys' sales by 2025, or an annual headwind of 0.5 percent, Moskow said. 

Price Action

Hershey shares were falling 3.38 percent at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Why US Companies Don't Mind The WHO's Guideline To Kill Trans Fats By 2023

Hershey's Ongoing Margin Concerns Force Argus To Downgrade Stock

Latest Ratings for HSY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018Credit SuisseDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
May 2018ArgusDowngradesBuyHold
Apr 2018BarclaysMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for HSY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: candy chocolate Credit Suisse foodAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HSY + WMT)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: AT&T-Time Warner Ruling, Fed Meeting, Weight Watchers And More
Consumer Staples Don't 'Have To Come Back'
Trade And Geopolitical Fears Seem To Recede A Bit, And Global Markets Move Higher
With The 'Easy Trade' In Financials Now Over, BMO Sees 4 Cheap Bank Stocks With Catalysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on HSY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.