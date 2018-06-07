Market Overview

Oppenheimer: Axovant Deal Transform Pipeline
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 07, 2018 1:33pm   Comments
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Axovant Sciences (AXON) Building A Leader In Innovative CNS Therapies - Slideshow (Seeking Alpha)

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) announced Wednesday that it licensed global rights to Oxford BioMedica’s investigational gene therapy for Parkinson’s Disease.

As some experts see it, the drug could be a game changer.

The Rating

Oppenheimer analysts Jay Olson and Silvan Tuerkcan maintained a Perform rating on the stock.

The Thesis

By the analysts’ assessment, the AXO-Lenti-PD candidate improves on the efficacy and dosing constraints of its ProSavin precursor, which heightens its prospects.

“We believe [the] deal leverages AXON's expertise in early and late-stage clinical development along with pre-launch commercial capabilities,” Olson and Tuerkcan wrote in a note.

It additionally pivots Axovant’s pipeline from small molecules to gene therapy — a play advancing a larger strategy expected to unfold throughout the year.

“We are encouraged by the rapid progress of new CEO Pavan Cheruvu as he quickly implements his vision for a new AXON that is focused on transformational science,” they wrote.

The old Axovant had been built on an Alzheimer's drug that eventually failed clinical trials last September. The stock faded 94 percent off that candidate's discontinuation but picked up on the latest opportunity.

Price Action

At time of publication, shares were trading up 40.2 percent at a rate of $6.38. The stock was trading under the $2 level before Wednesday's news.

Pair Trade Closed: Chardan No Longer Advocates Owning vTv Therapeutics Over Axovant

The Alzheimer's Drug Pipeline: High Failure Rates In Research On An Increasingly Common Disease

Latest Ratings for AXON

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018Cowen & Co.DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Jan 2018Chardan CapitalUpgradesSellNeutral
Dec 2017JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold

