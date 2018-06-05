Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Take-Two's 'Red Dead' Is Up Against 'Lofty Expectations,' BMO Says In Downgrade

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 05, 2018 2:31pm   Comments
Share:
Take-Two's 'Red Dead' Is Up Against 'Lofty Expectations,' BMO Says In Downgrade
Related TTWO
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 5, 2018
Take-Two Beats Q4 Estimates, Pushes Back 2K Game: Analysts Weigh In
BMO downgrades Take-Two Interactive Software (Seeking Alpha)

The case for no longer being bullish on video game maker Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) is based on concerns that Wall Street's "Red Dead" sales expectations are overly optimistic, according to BMO.

The Analyst

BMO Capital Markets' Gerrick Johnson downgraded Take-Two Interactive from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target lowered from $135 to $116.

The Thesis

Take-Two's latest game, "Red Dead Redemption 2," is expected to sell between 15 million and 18 million units throughout fiscal 2019 on top of 25 million units sold in the first 12 months -- with some estimates as high as 30 million, Johnson said in a note. The analyst is modeling for a "solid performance" of 15 million unit sales in fiscal 2019 and 17.5 million in the first 12 months, which implies the company is up against "lofty expectations."

On top of high sales expectations, Johnson said it's likely "Red Dead" would steal players and net bookings away from the company's other franchise game "Grand Theft Auto." In fact, recent declines in performance metrics at "GTA" indicates an "increase in this likelihood."

Take-Two's management team called out during its Q4 conference call weakness in its "NBA 2K" franchise for a top-line miss versus its guidance. Surprisingly, the company "usually doesn't underperform" against its typically conservative expectations and comes at a time when the game's performance in the eSports category has so far "been a disappointment."

Price Action

Shares of Take-Two were trading around $113.24 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Stifel: Gamemakers Survive 'Fortnite' Ambush, Are A Buy Ahead Of Earnings

No Playing Around: Video Game ETF Is On A Roll

Image credit: meristation [CC BY-SA 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for TTWO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018BMO CapitalDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Apr 2018Stifel NicolausMaintainsBuyBuy
Apr 2018WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TTWO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Cryptocurrency Downgrades Price Target Top Stories Markets Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TTWO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 5, 2018
Take-Two Beats Q4 Estimates, Pushes Back 2K Game: Analysts Weigh In
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
8 Stocks To Watch For May 16, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2018
Take-Two, Tesla, Transocean, Viacom: 'Fast Money' Picks For May 9
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TTWO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.