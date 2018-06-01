Stifel: Geopolitical Uncertainty, Interest In Hard Assets Are Positives For REITs
The overall macro environment continues to improve, which bodes well for a select group of REITs, according to Stifel.
The Analyst
Stifel's John Guinee made the following rating changes to REIT stocks under coverage:
Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE: HIW) upgraded from Hold to Buy with a price target lifted from $46 to $53.
Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE: EGP) upgraded from Hold to Buy with a price target lifted from $93 to $103.
Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE: FSP) upgraded from Sell to Hold with a price target lifted from $6.50 to $8.
The Thesis
The case for being bullish on American REITs is threefold, Guinee said. (See the analyst's track record here.)
- Geopolitical uncertainty in parts of Europe including Italy could help REITs obtain lower interest rates and create a "risk-off investment mentality."
- Interest in hard asset real estate has "never been stronger."
- Global capital is "making its way to calmer ports."
Highwoods Properties
- Highwoods' 86-percent Atlanta portfolio occupancy rate could "easily" be raised, as a large portion of its assets are in high-quality Buckhead assets, Guinee said.
- The stock is trading at an attractive real estate valuation of 6.7 percent, 4.5 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, on net operating income, cash flow and cash flow less G&A Cap Rates.
- The TEV/unit stands at $253/unit versus the analyst's estimate of $311 per unit.
- The stock is trading at a "reasonable" funds from operations and stretched funds available for distribution multiple of 13.9x and 27.5x on 2019 FFO/FAD estimates.
EastGroup Properties
- EastGroup is trading at a "fair" real estate valuation of 4.8 percent, 4 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, on NOI, cash flow and CF less G&A Cap Rates.
- The total enterprise value/unit of $111/unit is "acceptable" versus the analyst's estimate of $311 per unit.
- The stock is trading at 20.4x/26.8x on the analyst's 2018 FFO/FAD estimates.
Franklin Street Properties
- Franklin Street is at a "very attractive" real estate valuation of 8.7 percent, 6.2 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively, on NOI, cash flow and CF less G&A Cap Rates.
- The TEV/unit of $182/unit is "very reasonable" versus the analyst's estimate of $358 per unit.
- The stock is trading at a "reasonable" 8.1x/13.1x multiple on the analyst's 2018 FFO/FAD estimates.
