Stifel: Geopolitical Uncertainty, Interest In Hard Assets Are Positives For REITs

The overall macro environment continues to improve, which bodes well for a select group of REITs, according to Stifel.

Stifel's John Guinee made the following rating changes to REIT stocks under coverage:

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE: HIW) upgraded from Hold to Buy with a price target lifted from $46 to $53.

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE: EGP) upgraded from Hold to Buy with a price target lifted from $93 to $103.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE: FSP) upgraded from Sell to Hold with a price target lifted from $6.50 to $8.

The case for being bullish on American REITs is threefold, Guinee said.

Geopolitical uncertainty in parts of Europe including Italy could help REITs obtain lower interest rates and create a "risk-off investment mentality."

Interest in hard asset real estate has "never been stronger."

Global capital is "making its way to calmer ports."

Highwoods Properties

Highwoods' 86-percent Atlanta portfolio occupancy rate could "easily" be raised, as a large portion of its assets are in high-quality Buckhead assets, Guinee said.

The stock is trading at an attractive real estate valuation of 6.7 percent, 4.5 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, on net operating income, cash flow and cash flow less G&A Cap Rates.

The TEV/unit stands at $253/unit versus the analyst's estimate of $311 per unit.

The stock is trading at a "reasonable" funds from operations and stretched funds available for distribution multiple of 13.9x and 27.5x on 2019 FFO/FAD estimates.

EastGroup Properties

EastGroup is trading at a "fair" real estate valuation of 4.8 percent, 4 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, on NOI, cash flow and CF less G&A Cap Rates.

The total enterprise value/unit of $111/unit is "acceptable" versus the analyst's estimate of $311 per unit.

The stock is trading at 20.4x/26.8x on the analyst's 2018 FFO/FAD estimates.

Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street is at a "very attractive" real estate valuation of 8.7 percent, 6.2 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively, on NOI, cash flow and CF less G&A Cap Rates.

The TEV/unit of $182/unit is "very reasonable" versus the analyst's estimate of $358 per unit.

The stock is trading at a "reasonable" 8.1x/13.1x multiple on the analyst's 2018 FFO/FAD estimates.

