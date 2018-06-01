Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares should at the very least trade at $450 within three years — and could trade as high as $750, according to RBC Capital Markets.

The Analyst

RBC Capital Markets' Mark Mahaney maintains an Outperform rating on Netflix with an unchanged $360 price target.

The Thesis

Here are some of the key findings from RBC's 27th quarterly survey of both U.S. and European consumers.

American Consumers

Penetration reached 55 percent in the second quarter, a record high.

A total of 68 percent of Netflix users are "very satisfied" or "extremely satisfied' with the service.

Eighty-eight percent of Netflix users said they are "not at all likely" or "slightly likely" to cancel their membership in the next three months.

Only 7 percent of Netflix users said content has "worsened" from a year ago.

French, German Consumers

52 percent and 47 percent, respectively, of French/German respondents are "extremely" or "very likely" to pay for any form of video content.

37 percent and 35 percent of French/German respondents use Netflix, versus 21 percent and 17 percent in May.

A record 93 percent and 90 percent of French/German respondents are "extremely" or "very" satisfied.

The churn rates of 61 percent and 65 percent among French/German respondents marks a decline from prior surveys.

A Revised 2022 Outlook

Based on the encouraging survey findings, Mahaney is now modeling the following for 2022:

Total global subscribers of 235-265 million against a prior estimate of 220-250 million.

Average revenue per user of $12-14 versus $10.50 today.

An operating margin of 25-30 percent, with the U.S. operating margin forecast to surpass 25 percent in fiscal 2019.

EPS of $18 to $25 against a prior estimate of $14 to $22.

Applying a 25x-30x multiple yields a three-year potential range per share of $450 to $750.

Price Action

Netflix shares were trading higher by 1.73 percent at $357.49 at the time of publication Friday.

Related Links:

The Obamas Sign Netflix Production Deal

Where Do The FAANG Stocks Go From Here?

Photo courtesy of Netflix.