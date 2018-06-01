Netflix Could Be Worth Up To $750 Per Share In 3 Years, Says RBC's Mahaney
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares should at the very least trade at $450 within three years — and could trade as high as $750, according to RBC Capital Markets.
The Analyst
RBC Capital Markets' Mark Mahaney maintains an Outperform rating on Netflix with an unchanged $360 price target.
The Thesis
Here are some of the key findings from RBC's 27th quarterly survey of both U.S. and European consumers.
American Consumers
- Penetration reached 55 percent in the second quarter, a record high.
- A total of 68 percent of Netflix users are "very satisfied" or "extremely satisfied' with the service.
- Eighty-eight percent of Netflix users said they are "not at all likely" or "slightly likely" to cancel their membership in the next three months.
- Only 7 percent of Netflix users said content has "worsened" from a year ago.
French, German Consumers
- 52 percent and 47 percent, respectively, of French/German respondents are "extremely" or "very likely" to pay for any form of video content.
- 37 percent and 35 percent of French/German respondents use Netflix, versus 21 percent and 17 percent in May.
- A record 93 percent and 90 percent of French/German respondents are "extremely" or "very" satisfied.
- The churn rates of 61 percent and 65 percent among French/German respondents marks a decline from prior surveys.
A Revised 2022 Outlook
Based on the encouraging survey findings, Mahaney is now modeling the following for 2022:
- Total global subscribers of 235-265 million against a prior estimate of 220-250 million.
- Average revenue per user of $12-14 versus $10.50 today.
- An operating margin of 25-30 percent, with the U.S. operating margin forecast to surpass 25 percent in fiscal 2019.
- EPS of $18 to $25 against a prior estimate of $14 to $22.
- Applying a 25x-30x multiple yields a three-year potential range per share of $450 to $750.
Price Action
Netflix shares were trading higher by 1.73 percent at $357.49 at the time of publication Friday.
Photo courtesy of Netflix.
Latest Ratings for NFLX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2018
|Bank of America
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Apr 2018
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Apr 2018
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Market Perform
