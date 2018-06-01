Cowen Doubles Down On Bullish AMD Stance After Meeting With CTO
Cowen hosted Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster at its technology, media and telecom conference, and the executive "conveyed a positive tone" on AMD's 7nm product designs.
The Analyst
Cowen's Matthew Ramsay maintains an Outperform rating on AMD with an unchanged $18 price target.
The Thesis
Ramsay's takeaways after the conversation with the CTO included the following:
- AMD has successfully completed three separate 7nm product designs, which are believed to be a Rome server, Vega graphics and third-generation Ryzen.
- AMD's 40-percent-plus gross margin target is a "milestone" and not an ultimate objective as the company ramps higher performance CPUs and GPUs.
- AMD has an opportunity to gain market share with server, notebook and desktop products.
- AMD is becoming "more competitive on more equal foundry footing."
- AMD could have a one-year head start to market against Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), as it could begin sampling 7nm data center CPUs in the bottom half of 2018 versus Intel's 2019 10nm PC timing.
- AMD's server sales should ramp in the bottom half of 2018 from the first-generation EPYC platform and the "impressive roster" of cloud and OEM engagements.
- Expectations for AMD to drive "meaningful" revenue growth as early as the bottom half of 2018 imply the company is likely to see material upside to its 75-cent-per-share EPS target by 2020.
Price Action
AMD shares were trading higher by 3.72 percent at the time of publication Friday.
Latest Ratings for AMD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2018
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|May 2018
|Cowen & Co.
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|May 2018
|Susquehanna
|Upgrades
|Negative
|Neutral
