UBS On Apple: The Positives Still Outweigh The Negatives, Raise Price Target To $210
Despite "tepid" iPhone demand and other concerning read-outs, there are still plenty of reasons to like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s stock, according to UBS.
The Analyst
UBS' Steven Milunovich maintains a Buy rating on Apple's stock with a price target lifted from $190 to $210.
The Thesis
UBS' proprietary "Evidence Lab Global Smartphone Survey" paints a bullish picture for Apple's stock, Milunovich said in a Friday report.
A survey of 6,700 consumers across five countries found weak-but-rising iPhone buying intentions, the analyst said.
An ongoing narrative shift is underway in iPhone unit growth to a "consistent franchise" characterized by low single-digit hardware growth augmented by higher-margin and faster-growing services revenue, Milunovich said.
Here's a summary of other findings from the UBS survey.
The Negatives
- iPhone buying intent is down from a year ago in the U.S., but flattish in the U.K. and China.
- The average handset age is rising in every region surveyed except for China.
- Longer upgrade cycles appear to be the norm, as customers holding onto their phones longer limits near-term growth.
The Positives
- More than 40 percent of those surveyed who plan to buy a new iPhone intend to purchase the iPhone X.
- A larger number of consumers who aren't buying the latest iPhone 10 cycle are looking to buy an older "Plus" iPhone.
- Consumers in developed countries still want to upgrade their iPhone every other year, which may imply upside to the Street's 1-percent estimated iPhone unit increase in fiscal 2019.
Price Action
Apple shares were up 1.36 percent at $189.40 at the time of publication Friday.
Photo courtesy of Apple.
Latest Ratings for AAPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2018
|Maxim Group
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|May 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|May 2018
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Market Perform
