Bernstein Questions The Sustainability Of Lululemon's Momentum
Lululemon Athletic inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) reported a "home run" earnings report Thursday, but Bernstein questions the sustainability of the athletic apparel maker's momentum.
The Analyst
Bernstein's Jamie Merriman maintains a Market-Perform rating on Lululemon's stock with a price target lifted from $80 to $99.
The Thesis
Lululemon's "stellar" first-quarter print marks a "strong" start to the fiscal year with a 20-percent EPS beat, Merriman said in a research report.
At the same time, Lululemon's stock is now trading at 31.7x next 12 months' P/E, which is more than one standard deviation above its five-year historical average PE and a "significant" premium to the market, the analyst said.
Four main concerns exist for Lululemon beyond 2018 that investors may want to consider before becoming aggressive on the stock, Merriman said:
- Despite a low double-digit space growth, comp store sales growth remain "relatively low."
- Ongoing investment in the e-commerce business is still required.
- Fashion risk, as around 40 percent of customers "shop the brand for fashion first."
- Ongoing competition in the athletic apparel space.
Lululemon's stock should continue trading at an above average multiple in the near term, given ongoing momentum in e-commerce and margin expansion, Merriman said. From a discounted cash flow perspective, Lululemon needs to show a topline compounded annual growth rate of 11 percent and expand operating margin to 25 percent by 2027 to warrant a stock price north of $100 — a scenario that right now appears to be "unlikely," according to Bernstein.
Price Action
Shares of Lululemon Athletica were rallying more than 15 percent to $120.98 at the time of publication Friday.
Podcast: Time For These Beaten Down Retailers To Make A Comeback
BofA Highlights Lululemon's Menswear Business, Store Flexibility Ahead of Q4 Print
Latest Ratings for LULU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2018
|B. Riley FBR
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Jun 2018
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
|Jun 2018
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for LULU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Apparel athletic apparelAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.