Positive Macro Environment, Valuation Render UDR Attractive, Stifel Says In Upgrade
UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR) has earned a bullish review from Stifel, with the sell-side firm viewing the REIT as geographically well-diversified with a large portfolio, modest development platform and capital investment strategy.
The Analyst
Analyst John Guinee upgraded shares of UDR from Hold to Buy and increased the price target from $38 to $40.
The Thesis
The macro picture for the REIT is changing to the positive, Guinee said in a Thursday note.
The uncertainty in Italy and Southern Europe is projected to lead to a lower interest rate environment and a risk-off investment mindset, the analyst said.
Interest in "hard real estate" has been on the rise as global capital makes its way to calmer investment options amid the slowdown in global growth and the uncertainty engendered by headline news, Guinee said.
Potential exists for "bear-hug" M&A offers that force the UDR board to consider the proposals, the analyst said.
UDR's low leverage, solid operating numbers and value-added Developer Capital Program are positives, Guinee said. That said, Guinee said he remains concerned about a lack of near-term development deliveries and a supply-driven slowdown in operational metrics.
The Price Action
UDR stock has shed over 5 percent year-to-date.
Related Links:
KeyBanc's Guide To REITs In 2018: Expect 5-10% Returns
Stifel Downgrades 3 Medical Office REITs As Rising Rates Pressure Cost Of Capital, Investment Spreads
Latest Ratings for UDR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2018
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Mar 2018
|UBS
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Mar 2018
|Bank of America
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for UDR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: John Guinee StifelAnalyst Color REIT Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Real Estate Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.