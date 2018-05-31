With Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) shares down by around 40 percent since their peak of more than $30 per share in January, Argus dropped its bullish stance on the stock Thursday.

The Analyst

Argus analysts John Eade and Emily Sayles downgraded Arconic from Buy to Hold.

The Thesis

All three of Arconic's business segments — global rolled products, engineered products and solutions and transportation and construction solutions — are facing challenges from the

Company specific problems including what role its products may have played in the

Arconic's stock chart paints a concerning picture, as the 50-day moving average recently dipped below the 200-day moving average, Eade and Sayles said.

A bullish stance could be justified once again if the company shows signs of stabilizing its margins, according to Argus.

Price Action

Arconic shares were down 2.4 percent at the time of publication Thursday.

