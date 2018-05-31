Box's Demand Trends 'Remain Healthy,' KeyBanc Says After Q1 Print
Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) reported Wednesday with first-quarter results that sent shares initially trading lower — but one analyst continues to see the bullish case for owning the stock.
The Analyst
KeyBanc Capital Markets' Rob Owens maintains an Overweight rating on Box with an unchanged $33 price target.
The Thesis
Box's Q1 print consisted of upside to total revenue and adjusted billings, while better-than-expected costs of sales and operating expenses generated a 155-basis point operating margin upside, Owens said in a research report.
Encouragingly, Box signed four new deals worth more than $500,000 in the quarter versus two a year ago, and 35 new deals worth more than $100,000 compared to 26 last year.
The company's ongoing deal momentum should keep investors optimistic that top-line trends will grow in the bottom half of the fiscal year for five reasons, the analyst said:
- Continued improvements in the go-to-market motion.
- The ramp of new hires.
- Nascent partnership traction.
- Upcoming renewals of multiyear deals.
- The appeal of newer and emerging solutions such as BoxReplay and Box Skills.
Box's platform differentiation — coupled with a low penetration rate of the existing base — should prompt investors to consider being buyers on the stock's pullback, as shares are trading at a discount valuation of 5.6x EV/CY19E versus peers that trade at a 6x multiple, Owens said.
Price Action
Box shares were trading down by 5.5 percent premarket Thursday.
Related Links:
Box Inc Is A Buy On Sustained Growth, Favorable Competitive Trends, Says DA Davidson
12 Stocks To Watch For May 31, 2018
Latest Ratings for BOX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Equal-Weight
|May 2018
|Rosenblatt
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|May 2018
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|Market Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for BOX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rob OwensAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.