Piper Jaffray: Sailpoint Technologies Poised To Benefit From Regulation, Unstructured Data Growth
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 30, 2018 5:13pm   Comments
SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) is well-positioned to benefit from new regulations and the growth of unstructured data, according to an initiation report from PiperJaffray. 

The Analyst

Analyst Andrew Nowinski initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies with an Overweight rating and $28 price target.

The Thesis 

Identity and access management is one of the top spending priorities within security and is driven by the move to the cloud, the growth of unstructured data and new regulations like GDPR, Nowinski said in a Wednesday note. 

“Enterprises are digitizing an increasing number of business activities, leading to significant growth in unstructured data,” the analyst said. 

Unstructured data accounts for 79.2 percent of total enterprise data and is growing 42 percent annually, according to  Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) and IDC.

“With more data residing outside the corporate network, we believe enterprises will need to increase spending on an identity governance solution in order to provide secure access to this data that resides outside the corporate network,” Nowinski said.

This bodes well for Sailpoint Technologies, particularly due to increased spending on IAM tools to help firms remain GDPR-compliant, the analyst said. Sailpoint is seen as the “brain and highest value component of a broader IAM defense platform," he said. 

Price Action

Sailpoint Technologies shares traded nearly flat on Wednesday, closing at $25.05.

Latest Ratings for SAIL

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2018PiperJaffrayInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
May 2018BTIG ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2018KeyBancMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SAIL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Andrew Nowinski GDPR PiperJaffrayAnalyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

