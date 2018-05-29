Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

HC Wainwright: G1 Therapeutics Is Targeting 'Potential Blockbuster' Oncology Markets

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 29, 2018 3:44pm   Comments
Share:
HC Wainwright: G1 Therapeutics Is Targeting 'Potential Blockbuster' Oncology Markets
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 29, 2018
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Valeant Earnings, Lipocine's FDA Watch, Invivo CFO Departure

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on novel oncology therapeutics, boasts three drug candidates that address "potential blockbuster" markets, according to H.C. Wainwright.

The Analyst

H.C. Wainwright's Edward White initiated coverage of G1 Therapeutics' stock with a Buy rating and $61 price target.

The Thesis

G1 Therapeutics is positioning itself to help the approximate 1 million patients annually in the U.S. who undergo chemotherapy with its therapies, White said in a Tuesday initiation note.

Trilaciclib is intended to improve patient outcomes by maximizing the effects of a chemotherapy treatment while simultaneously minimizing myelosuppression and immunosuppression, White said. Investors could be overlooking the possibility of trilaciclib becoming part of the standard of care for patients with CDK4/6-independent tumors, including small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer, he said. 

G1's second drug in development, G1T38, could become a best-in-class treatment versus existing treatments such as ibrance, kisqali and verzenio, the analyst said. The company's third drug, G1T48, is an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that could perform well against existing therapies like faslodex, he said. 

G1 could even combine G1T48 with G1T38 to create a wholly owned, all-oral SERD and CDK4/6 inhibitor combination regime that would hold a commercialization advantage, White said. That outcome would have a size and scale investors are "not fully understanding," he said. 

Price Action

G1 Therapeutics shares were trading lower by 3.6 percent Tuesday afternoon at $48.26. 

Related Links:

Exclusive: Ziopharm Oncology CEO Wants To Disrupt The CAR-T Supply Chain

NewLink Genetics' Potential Catalysts Not Enough To Justify A Bullish Stance, Baird Says In Downgrade

Latest Ratings for GTHX

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2018H.C. WainwrightInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2018JP MorganMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Dec 2017BTIG ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for GTHX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: cancer Cancer TherapiesAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GTHX)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 29, 2018
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Valeant Earnings, Lipocine's FDA Watch, Invivo CFO Departure
16 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Achaogen Slumps On Mixed FDA Panel Vote, Pacific Biosciences Sinks On Q1 Miss
32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GTHX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.