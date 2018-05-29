The Week Ahead: Retail Earnings, CEO Conference Appearances In Focus
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning May 28. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
- U.S. markets closed in observance of Memorial Day.
- Tuesday
Conferences
- Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference May 29-30
Notable Earnings
- Momo Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) Q1 premarket
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) Q2 after hours
- Salesforce.com, Inc (NYSE: CRM) Q1 after hours
FDA/Biotech
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) PDUFA Date for TX-004HR. BZ NOTE: This NDA made headlines last week as the circulation of a website address that appeared to imply the drug was approved was caused volatility in the stock. The company later released a statement iterating it had not received approval, but made no mention of the website that ignited the speculation.
Investor Events
- Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ: SOHU) special shareholder meeting
- Carbon Black, Inc (NASDAQ: CBLK) analyst IPO quiet period expires
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) to close about 8,000 stores for racial bias training
Wednesday
Economic
- U.S. nonfarm payrolls 8:15am
Conferences
- Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference 2018 May 30-June 1
- Cowen Tech, Media & Telecom Conference May 30-31
Notable Earnings
- DSW Inc (NYSE: DSW) Q1 premarket
- Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) Q1 premarket
- Guess, Inc (NYSE: GES) Q1 after hours
- Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) Q4 after hours
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) Q1 after hours
Investor Events
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) holding annual shareholder meeting
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
Notable Earnings
- Perry Ellis International, Inc (NASDAQ: PERY) Q1 premarket
- Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Q1 premarket
- Dollar Tree, Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) Q1 premarket
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MRVL) Q1 after hours
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) Q1 after hours
- GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) Q1 after hours
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Q3 after hours
Investor Events
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Mobility President Marcy Klevorn to hold Q&A fireside chat with RBC 5:15 p.m.
- Companies holding investor days include: LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) and Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE: LXFT)
Friday
Economic
- U.S. unemployment rate 8:30 a.m.
- U.S. average hourly earnings 8:30 a.m.
- U.S. auto sales expected, including Ford at 9:15 a.m.
- U.S. PMI 10am
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.
Notable Earnings
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) Q1 premarket
Latest Ratings for MOMO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2018
|Bank of America
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Jan 2018
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|Aug 2017
|Goldman Sachs
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for MOMO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Analyst Color Biotech Earnings News Previews FDA Events Econ #s Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.