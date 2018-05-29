Market Overview

The Week Ahead: Retail Earnings, CEO Conference Appearances In Focus
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 29, 2018 11:31am   Comments
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning May 28. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday

  • U.S. markets closed in observance of Memorial Day.
  • Tuesday

Conferences

  • Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference May 29-30

Notable Earnings

  • Momo Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) Q1 premarket
  • HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) Q2 after hours
  • Salesforce.com, Inc (NYSE: CRM) Q1 after hours

FDA/Biotech

  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) PDUFA Date for TX-004HR. BZ NOTE: This NDA made headlines last week as the circulation of a website address that appeared to imply the drug was approved was caused volatility in the stock. The company later released a statement iterating it had not received approval, but made no mention of the website that ignited the speculation.

Investor Events

  • Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ: SOHU) special shareholder meeting
  • Carbon Black, Inc (NASDAQ: CBLK) analyst IPO quiet period expires
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) to close about 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Wednesday
Economic

  • U.S. nonfarm payrolls 8:15am

Conferences

  • Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference 2018 May 30-June 1
  • Cowen Tech, Media & Telecom Conference May 30-31

Notable Earnings

  • DSW Inc (NYSE: DSW) Q1 premarket
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) Q1 premarket
  • Guess, Inc (NYSE: GES) Q1 after hours
  • Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) Q4 after hours
  • PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) Q1 after hours

Investor Events

  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) holding annual shareholder meeting

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Perry Ellis International, Inc (NASDAQ: PERY) Q1 premarket
  • Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Q1 premarket
  • Dollar Tree, Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) Q1 premarket
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MRVL) Q1 after hours
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) Q1 after hours
  • GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) Q1 after hours
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Q3 after hours

Investor Events

  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Mobility President Marcy Klevorn to hold Q&A fireside chat with RBC 5:15 p.m.
  • Companies holding investor days include: LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) and Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE: LXFT)

Friday
Economic

  • U.S. unemployment rate 8:30 a.m.
  • U.S. average hourly earnings 8:30 a.m.
  • U.S. auto sales expected, including Ford at 9:15 a.m.
  • U.S. PMI 10am
  • Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) Q1 premarket

