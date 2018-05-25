Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zoe's Kitchen's Downgraded By Maxim After Tough Q1; Growth Story 'Broken For Now'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2018 11:25am   Comments
Share:
Zoe's Kitchen's Downgraded By Maxim After Tough Q1; Growth Story 'Broken For Now'
Related
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Foot Locker Tops Q1 Expectations
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 25, 2018
Premarket Losers as of 9:05 am (5/25/2018) (Seeking Alpha)

Casual restaurant chain Zoe's Kitchen Inc (NYSE: ZOES) reported first-quarter results Thursday that made it clear the growth story "is broken for now," according to Maxim Group. 

The Analyst 

Maxim Group's Stephen Anderson downgraded Zoe's Kitchen from Buy to Hold with a price target slashed from $20 to $12.

The Thesis

Zoe's reported multiple concerning metrics that fell short of Anderson's expectations, the analyst said in the downgrade note:

  • A "much larger" than expected loss of 13 cents per share versus expectations of a 1 cent per share loss.
  • Revenue of $102.1 million versus expectations of $105.1 million.
  • Comps of negative 2.3 percent versus expectations of positive 1.3 percent.
  • Restaurant-level EBITDA margins of 16.2 percent against expectations of 19.4 percent.

The restaurant chain attributed the weakness to discounting woes and strong competition in the off-premise segment, Anderson said. Management's tone during the conference call was not one of "cautious optimism," but rather "growing concern" about the loss of the lunch business, the analyst said. 

Zoe's concerning earnings report, especially comps and margin misses, signals that Zoe's' customer base "may be more conscious of value than thought previously," the analyst said. The upside case for Zoe's' stock is "limited" at current levels, he said. 

Price Action

Shares of Zoe's Kitchen were plunging 36.14 percent to $9.24 at the time of publication Friday, below the stock's 52-week low of $10.77.

Related Links:

Zoe's Kitchen's Q3 Sets The Table For A Strong 2018

10 Stocks To Watch For May 25, 2018

Latest Ratings for ZOES

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2018Maxim GroupDowngradesBuyHold
May 2018William BlairDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Nov 2017BairdMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ZOES
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Downgrades Price Target Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZOES)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Foot Locker Tops Q1 Expectations
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 25, 2018
26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For May 25, 2018
7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 24, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ZOES
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.