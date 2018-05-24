Oppenheimer Feels Positive About VistaGen's 'Best-In-Class' Antidepressant, Sets $6 Target
Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) rocketed up over 40 percent to $1.36 in after-hours trading on Thursday — a mere fraction of the 500 percent upside implied by a late-day note from Oppenheimer.
The Analyst
Oppenheimer’s Jay Olson initiated coverage on VistaGen with an Outperform rating and $6 price target.
2 Catalysts Ahead
Olson’s rating hinges on positive Phase 2 trial results for VistaGen’s rapid acting oral antidepressant, AV-101.
Results from the first trial, with 25 participants, are expected by the end of the year. The second trial is much larger with 180 subjects. Those results aren't expected to be released until mid-2019.
If the Phase 2 trials are successful, Olson sees VistaGen beginning pivotal trials by early-2020, with potential NDA filing in 2022. The antidepressant would then be expected to launch in 2023.
“Our view [is that] the company is underappreciated and undervalued, with a novel, potentially best-in-class, rapid acting oral antidepressant,” said Olson in a note.
