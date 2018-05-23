Newfield Exploration, Parsley Energy, WPX Energy Upgraded At Seaport Global

The overall sentiment within the Exploration & Production sector has changed for the better as a 50-percent spike in oil prices since last June has been matched with flat performance for the E&P group, according to Seaport Global.

The Analyst

Seaport Global's Mike Kelly and team made the following upgrades:

Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE: NFX) from Neutral to Buy.

(NYSE: NFX) from Neutral to Buy. Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) from Neutral to Buy.

(NYSE: PE) from Neutral to Buy. WPX Energy Inc (NYSE: WPX) from Neutral to Buy.

Newfield Exploration

The company's reputation of under-promising and over-delivering in the STACK should continue.

Anadarko oil volumes should grow by up to 30 percent per year over the next three years, which is a higher growth rate compared to its gas business.

The company's strip net asset value is estimated at $38 per share.

Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy should benefit from from its ongoing operational turnaround and strong exposure to Permian crude and gas.

The company holds a major advantage over its peers as it can move 95 Mbopd out of the Permian.

The company's strip net asset value is estimated at $39 per share.

WPX Energy

WPX's management team alone justifies a premium after transitioning from an over-levered gas company into a Delaware and Bakken powerhouse.

Cash flows should triple through 2020.

The first-quarter earnings report foreshadows improving results over time and a strong operational trajectory.

The company's net asset value is estimated at $25 per share.

