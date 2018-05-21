Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

From Laggard To Leader: Goldman Initiates Ceridian At Neutral
Ezra Schwarzbaum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2018 3:34pm   Comments
Share:
From Laggard To Leader: Goldman Initiates Ceridian At Neutral
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 21, 2018
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Spotlight On Gambling Reset And Banking Bill (Seeking Alpha)

The Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE: CDAY) story is one of transformation from a human capital management “laggard” to cloud “leader,” according to Goldman Sachs.

The Analyst

Goldman’s Jesse Hulsing initiated coverage on Ceridian with a Neutral rating and $34 price target. The target represents a 7.7 percent downside from the stock’s previous close.

Seven other analysts initiated coverage on Ceridian on Monday, get our full reporting in real-time by subscribing to Benzinga Pro and searching ticker “CDAY.”

The Thesis

Over the past five years, Ceridian has successfully leveraged its legacy Bureau cash generation to become a leading cloud services provider in the HCM space.

In fiscal 2017, cloud revenue made up 60 percent of the company’s total sales, up from 29 percent in fiscal 2014. From 2016 to 2017, revenue from Ceridian’s primary cloud offering, Dayforce, grew by 56 percent — significantly higher than its peer’s average growth of around 30 percent.

Hulsing expects Ceridian’s cloud business to sustain its 25 percent subscription growth through fiscal 2020, driving over 1,000 basis points of operating margin expansion.

The cloud business is projected to drive the company’s stock price almost by itself. “We view Cloud as comprising 94 percent of Ceridian’s enterprise value,” said Hulsing in a note.

Price Action

Shares of Ceridian were down 3 percent at $35.84 nearing Monday's close. The stock is up 15 percent since debuting on April 26.

Related Links:

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 21, 2018

Why Amazon Web Services Is Closely Linked To Finance: 'Access To Infinite Computing Power'

Latest Ratings for CDAY

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2018Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
May 2018PiperJaffrayInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
May 2018JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CDAY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Goldman Sachs Jesse HulsingAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CDAY)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 21, 2018
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CDAY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.