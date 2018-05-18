Credit Suisse Buying In On Marriott's Timeshare Business
As summer travelers begin breaking out the maps and weighing destinations, one analyst has a recommendation: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC).
The Rating
Credit Suisse analysts Cameron McKnight and Ben Combes initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $146 price target.
The Thesis
Marriott is Credit Suisse’s top timeshare pick partly for its ILG Inc (NASDAQ: ILG) acquisition — a move that will establish the market’s largest upper-upscale timeshare firm.
“We see significant revenue and efficiency opportunities and a potential path to a $175 price in our Blue Sky scenario,” McKnight and Combes wrote in a Friday note.
The analysts expect improved marketing initiatives, a sales ramp for new projects and Marriott’s development pipeline to drive 25-percent bottom-line compound annual growth between 2019 and 2020.
“We like the improved industry structure, return profile, and strong growth prospects,” they wrote. “We expect sales to benefit from strong consumer confidence and the shift of consumer spend to travel and leisure.”
Price Action
Marriott shares popped marginally on the upgrade and traded around $118.62 at the time of publication.
Related Links:
Morgan Stanley Analyzes The Lodging Sector's M&A Potential
The Hotel Pair Trade: Hilton vs. Marriott
Latest Ratings for VAC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2018
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Hold
|Hold
|May 2018
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Nov 2017
|Nomura
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for VAC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Ben Combes Cameron McKnightAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Travel Analyst Ratings General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.