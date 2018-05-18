Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Credit Suisse Buying In On Marriott's Timeshare Business
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 18, 2018 3:41pm   Comments
Share:
Related VAC
Credit Suisse On The Timeshare Sector: What's Not To Like?
Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2018
12 Upcoming Dividend Increases (Seeking Alpha)

As summer travelers begin breaking out the maps and weighing destinations, one analyst has a recommendation: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC).

The Rating

Credit Suisse analysts Cameron McKnight and Ben Combes initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $146 price target.

The Thesis

Marriott is Credit Suisse’s top timeshare pick partly for its ILG Inc (NASDAQ: ILG) acquisition — a move that will establish the market’s largest upper-upscale timeshare firm.

“We see significant revenue and efficiency opportunities and a potential path to a $175 price in our Blue Sky scenario,” McKnight and Combes wrote in a Friday note.

The analysts expect improved marketing initiatives, a sales ramp for new projects and Marriott’s development pipeline to drive 25-percent bottom-line compound annual growth between 2019 and 2020.

“We like the improved industry structure, return profile, and strong growth prospects,” they wrote. “We expect sales to benefit from strong consumer confidence and the shift of consumer spend to travel and leisure.”

Price Action

Marriott shares popped marginally on the upgrade and traded around $118.62 at the time of publication.

Related Links:

Morgan Stanley Analyzes The Lodging Sector's M&A Potential

The Hotel Pair Trade: Hilton vs. Marriott

Latest Ratings for VAC

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2018Deutsche BankMaintainsHoldHold
May 2018SunTrust Robinson HumphreyUpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2017NomuraMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for VAC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Ben Combes Cameron McKnightAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Travel Analyst Ratings General

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VAC + ILG)

Credit Suisse On The Timeshare Sector: What's Not To Like?
Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 1, 2018
36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Merger Monday Makes A Return
36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on VAC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.