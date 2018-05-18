Wedbush analysts see an attractive entry point for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN), as the biotech's initial candidates will enter the clinic over the next year.

The Analyst

Robert Driscoll of Wedbush initiated coverage on Apline with an Outperform rating and $13 price target.

The Thesis

Alpine’s “directed evolution” approach to multifunctional protein-based therapeutics could modulate immune synapse better than conventional immunotherapeutics for treatment of cancer and autoimmune or inflammatory diseases, Driscoll said in a note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

The company's variable immunoglobin domain platform uses directed evolution to create novel therapeutics and could have a broad utility across therapeutic modalities, the analyst said.

Alpine's ALPN-101 is expected to enter the clinic in the fourth quarter, Driscoll said.

“ALPN-101 has demonstrated compelling preclinical activity in multiple models of inflammation and autoimmune disease."

Another key asset is the ALPN-202 immuno-oncology program, which could prove to be a strong competitor, the analyst said.

“We see the targeting of multiple pathways with a single molecule as providing significant advantages over other I-O combination approaches in development, including selectivity, convenience and cost.”

Price Action

Alpine shares were rallying nearly 10 percent to $9.69 at the time of publication Friday afternoon.

