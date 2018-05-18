Alpine Is A Buy Ahead Of Clinical Trials, Wedbush Says In Positive Initiation
Wedbush analysts see an attractive entry point for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN), as the biotech's initial candidates will enter the clinic over the next year.
The Analyst
Robert Driscoll of Wedbush initiated coverage on Apline with an Outperform rating and $13 price target.
The Thesis
Alpine’s “directed evolution” approach to multifunctional protein-based therapeutics could modulate immune synapse better than conventional immunotherapeutics for treatment of cancer and autoimmune or inflammatory diseases, Driscoll said in a note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
The company's variable immunoglobin domain platform uses directed evolution to create novel therapeutics and could have a broad utility across therapeutic modalities, the analyst said.
Alpine's ALPN-101 is expected to enter the clinic in the fourth quarter, Driscoll said.
“ALPN-101 has demonstrated compelling preclinical activity in multiple models of inflammation and autoimmune disease."
Another key asset is the ALPN-202 immuno-oncology program, which could prove to be a strong competitor, the analyst said.
“We see the targeting of multiple pathways with a single molecule as providing significant advantages over other I-O combination approaches in development, including selectivity, convenience and cost.”
Price Action
Alpine shares were rallying nearly 10 percent to $9.69 at the time of publication Friday afternoon.
Latest Ratings for ALPN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2018
|Wedbush
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Sep 2017
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Jul 2017
|Ladenburg Thalmann
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
