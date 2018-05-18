Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley: Paypal-iZettle Deal Presents A Challenge To Square

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2018 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley: Paypal-iZettle Deal Presents A Challenge To Square
Related PYPL
PayPal's $2.2-Billion iZettle Acquisition Reassures A Sell-Side Bull
Cantor's CoinDesk Consensus Conference Takeaways
Tech Stocks Lag, But This Top Payment Name Reverses Higher (Investor's Business Daily)
Related SQ
PayPal's $2.2-Billion iZettle Acquisition Reassures A Sell-Side Bull
Today In Cryptocurrency: Jack Dorsey Endorses Bitcoin, WSJ Finds Signs Of Crypto Fraud Everywhere
Tech Stocks Lag, But This Top Payment Name Reverses Higher (Investor's Business Daily)

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) confirmed it will acquire Sweden-based iZettle, a financial technology startup that sells credit card readers with a presence across Europe and South America. The move pits Paypal directly against Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's James Faucette maintains an Equal-weight rating on Paypal's stock with an unchanged $43 price target.

The Thesis

Paypal's $2.2-billion acquisition of iZettle gives it new exposure in 12 global markets and is "likely to be a check" on Square's international expansion, Faucette said in a research report. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

Square's focus on four major markets — including the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada and Australia — could be "challenged" by Paypal's desire to accelerate its newly acquired asset's growth and scale.

Square boasts a "strong brand recognition" in the U.S. market and is the clear leading provider of payment services for small- and medium-sized businesses, meaning that Paypal is unlikely to challenge Square's established domestic market, the analyst said. 

Price Action

Paypal shares were trading higher by 2.35 percent Friday morning while Square shares were down 0.73 percent. 

Related Links:

Amazon And Payments: The Sell-Side Evaluates How PayPal, Credit Card Issuers Could Be Impacted

Buckingham Calls Square A 'Unique Tech Disruptor'

Photo courtesy of Square. 

Latest Ratings for PYPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2018UBSAssumesNeutralBuy
Apr 2018Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHoldHold
Apr 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PYPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: iZettleAnalyst Color Fintech News Price Target Reiteration M&A Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PYPL + SQ)

PayPal's $2.2-Billion iZettle Acquisition Reassures A Sell-Side Bull
Today In Cryptocurrency: Jack Dorsey Endorses Bitcoin, WSJ Finds Signs Of Crypto Fraud Everywhere
Cantor's CoinDesk Consensus Conference Takeaways
Brian Kelly Introduces An Active Blockchain ETF
The Key To A Successful Fintech Partnership
Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PYPL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.