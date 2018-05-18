Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Competing Bid Unlikely In Andeavor-Marathon Merger, Credit Suisse Says In Downgrade
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2018 10:55am   Comments
Share:
Competing Bid Unlikely In Andeavor-Marathon Merger, Credit Suisse Says In Downgrade
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 14, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 10, 2018
Best Energy Stocks To Buy Now (Seeking Alpha)

Andeavor (NYSE: ANDV) announced an agreement April 30 to merge with Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) for $36.6 billion.

The Analyst

Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta downgraded shares of Andeavor from Outperform to Neutral and raised his price target from $142 to $145. 

The Thesis

Marathon Petroleum's offer fairly values Andeavor, and a competing bid is unlikely, limiting upside to the stock price, Gupta said in a Friday note.

"Any delays on the regulatory front will disproportionally affect ANDV more than MPC."

The narrowing of West Coast base cracks would represent a near-tern headwind for the company, Gupta said. Andeavor barely broke even on the West Coast in the first quarter and lost money in two of four quarters in 2017, the analyst said.

Gupta views the $1 billion in  synergies Andeavor expects within three years of the completion of the deal as achievable.

Upside to retail synergies cannot be ruled out, the analyst said, citing Marathon CEO Gary Heminger's track record.

That said, Gupta conceded that Andeavor's standalone IMO 2020 EBITDA guidance of $2.5 billion is "aggressive."

Credit Suisse projects a bigger role for Andeavor CEO Gregory Goff even after the deal closes.

The Price Action

Following the deal announcement, Andeavor stock surged 13 percent April 30 and has added about 29 percent year-to-date.

Related Links:

BMO Upgrades Cenovus Amid Stronger Oil Prices

Oil Refiner HollyFrontier Upgraded By Morgan Stanley Ahead Of Q1 Print, Summer Driving Season

Latest Ratings for ANDV

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2018Credit SuisseDowngradesOutperformNeutral
May 2018JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral
May 2018CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ANDV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Credit Suisse Manav GuptaAnalyst Color News Downgrades Price Target M&A Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MPC + ANDV)

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Refining Sector, Names Valero A Top Pick
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 14, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 10, 2018
Andeavor Downgraded By Morgan Stanley On Marathon Acquisition
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 8, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ANDV
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.