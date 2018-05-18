Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL)'s $2.2-billion acquisition of the Swedish company iZettle gave a KeyBanc Capital Markets added confidence in his bullish thesis for the payments stock.

The Analyst

KeyBanc's Josh Beck maintains an Overweight rating on PayPal with an unchanged $90 price target.

The Thesis

PayPal's acquisition of iZettle, often referred to as the "Square of Europe," will bolster its omnichannel capabilities at a time when the "lines separating commerce increasingly blur," Beck said in a research report.

The scale offered by PayPal's 19 million merchants could accelerate a variety of initiatives at iZettle, the analyst said:

The scaling up of its new e-commerce platform.

A focus on new geographic regions like Australia.

Further penetration in physical retail locations.

The overall potential for omnichannel synergies will likely more than offset the lower profitability profile associated with iZettle's business over time, Beck said.

PayPal's acquisition will likely create "elevated competitive overlap" for rivals like Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) and Brazil-based PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS), the analyst said. The total addressable market is large enough to "support multiple beneficiaries," he said.

PayPal's acquisition emphasizes the bullish case for owning the stock, according to KeyBanc.

Price Action

Shares of PayPal were trading higher by 1.87 percent Friday morning.

Related Links:

Amazon And Payments: The Sell-Side Evaluates How PayPal, Credit Card Issuers Could Be Impacted

The Key To A Successful Fintech Partnership