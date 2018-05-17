No Cord Cutting: KeyBanc Prefers Cable Over Wireless In Broadband Picks

Cable stocks warrant a premium valuation, as the sector is a better business than wireless, KeyBanc Capital Markets said in an industrywide report.

The Analyst

KeyBanc's Brandon Nispel and Maddie Schrage initiated coverage of the following stocks:

Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS): Overweight, $25 price target.

(NYSE: ATUS): Overweight, $25 price target. Cable One Inc (NYSE: CABO): Sector Weight, $700 fair value.

(NYSE: CABO): Sector Weight, $700 fair value. Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR): Sector Weight, $280 fair value.

(NASDAQ: CHTR): Sector Weight, $280 fair value. WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW): Sector Weight, $9 fair value.

(NYSE: WOW): Sector Weight, $9 fair value. Coverage of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) was transferred: Overweight rating, $38 price target.

The Thesis

The analysts named four reasons why the stocks remain more favorable to own:

Prospects for higher growth.

Lower capital intensity should result in expanding free cash flow profiles.

Superior profitability.

Less competition.

Cable broadband subscriber and market share growth is expected to slow, which implies investors may want to be more selective in their stock ownership, according to KeyBanc.

Altice

Altice boasts an attractive broadband business which should generate steady or improving subscriber trends.

The recent end to a programming dispute should yield better products for customers.

The company's industry-leading adjusted EBITDA margins makes its business "more defensible."

Cable One

Cable One's growth prospects are "limited" in existing markets.

The company's business is exposed to competition.

The company may need to establish a "more aggressive inorganic growth strategy" to finance its growth.

Charter

The premium awarded to Charter's stock above-average broadband subscriber growth is "overvalued."

Charter's broadband growth is likely to decelerate at a faster rate compared to its peers.

The company's lower bundled customer mix makes it less favorable to own compared to some of its peers.

WideOpen West

WideOpen faces the most competition in the broadband space.

While the company is improving organic broadband subscriber growth, it is also taking a rate increase.

Nevertheless, the stock's valuation at 6.5x 2019 EBITDA estimates is a discount to cable peer average at 7.8x, so the stock is "relatively inexpensive."

Related Links:

Altice Has 50% Upside Potential, Buckingham Says In Bullish Initiation

Charter Communications Succeeds In Turnaround Effort, Wells Fargo Says In Upgrade