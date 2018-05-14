Market Overview

Citi Upgrades L Brands, Says Victoria's Secret Parent Company Is Undervalued

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2018 2:31pm   Comments
Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works parent company L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) was upgraded by Citi on Monday, with an analyst saying the market's valuation of the retailer is overly bearish. 

The Analyst

Citi's Paul Lejuez upgraded L Brands from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $46 to $38.

The Thesis

The market has become so bearish on L Brands that the valuation is "just too cheap to ignore," Lejuez said in a note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

L Brands' situation is not an "all clear," and the company's situation could get worse before it gets better, the analyst said. 

The stock has lost almost 50 percent year-to-date for performance reasons, Lejuez said: the Victoria's Secret business is flailing, Pink recently turned negative and Bath & Body Works comps are "likely" to turn negative.

L Brands probably has too many stores, and international expansion has been rocky, he said. 

Yet Citi views L Brands as undervalued and is positive on its 7.4-percent dividend yield, Lejuez said. 

The market is valuing Victoria's Secret incorrectly at nearly zero, the analyst said. While the brand has weakened in the last two years, a drop in implied market value from $17.7 billion in 2015 to almost nothing is an "overly pessimistic" change in sentiment, Lejuez said. 

Steps that L Brands could take to strengthen its business include the following, according to Citi:

  • Bringing back Victoria's Secret swimwear.
  • "Democratizing" the Victoria's Secret brand. 
  • Repairing L Brands' U.K. business. 

Price Action

L Brands shares were up 3.15 percent at the time of publication Monday at $33.35. 

Latest Ratings for LB

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2018CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2018Atlantic EquitiesDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Apr 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutralNeutral

Posted-In: Bath & Body Works Citi Citigroup Paul Lejuez

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

