Deutsche Bank: 4 Reasons Why Coty's Stock Is No Longer Attractive
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 11, 2018 2:13pm   Comments
Deutsche Bank: 4 Reasons Why Coty's Stock Is No Longer Attractive
Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY)’s in-line third-quarter results and “uninspiring” commentary prompted a sharp sell-off this week and reinforced one analyst's disengagement from the beauty product manufacturer's stock

The Rating

Deutsche Bank analyst Faiza Alwy downgraded Coty from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $21 to $13.

The Thesis

Four factors that previously justified Deutsche Bank's bullishness are no longer in play, Alwy said in a note: 

  • The earlier thesis assumed a sales decline in the consumer beauty segment would stabilize through successful relaunches of CoverGirl, Clariol and other brands.
  • At the same time, ALMEA’s white space distribution opportunities and tailwinds in China were forecast to drive long-term organic growth.
  • Coty’s operating profit and bottom line were also modeled to rise on synergies from the purchase of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG)’s specialty beauty segment.
  • Accelerating free cash flow was seen to support acquisitions in high-growth categories.

Price Action

Coty shares were down 0.93 percent at $14.36 at the time of publication Friday afternoon. 

Latest Ratings for COTY

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2018Deutsche BankDowngradesBuyHold
May 2018BerenbergUpgradesSellHold
Feb 2018JP MorganMaintainsUnderweightUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for COTY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

