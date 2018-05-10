As it stands on its own, First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) looks pretty, but an unsightly backdrop lessens its appeal.

One analyst is buying — cautiously.

The Rating

JPMorgan analyst Paul Coster upgraded First Solar from Neutral to Overweight and increased the price target from $74 to $85.

The Thesis

After assessing the value of First Solar’s market-leading Series 6 product, JPMorgan considers the stock bound between $60 and $110 and advocates strategic buying and selling as shares fluctuate through the end of 2019.

“We believe FSLR’s earnings growth is rangebound by the absence of pricing power in a global commodity market, despite strong industrywide unit growth for the foreseeable future and excellent revenue and earnings visibility at FSLR itself,” Coster said in a Thursday note.

First Solar is a best-in-class company and the highest-quality solar stock, the analyst said. As shares linger near the lower end of the range, JPMorgan is buying.

Price Action

First Solar was trading up 4.95 percent at $72.87 at the time of publication Thursday.

Photo courtesy of First Solar.