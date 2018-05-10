Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roku's Position In Streaming Video Is 'Strengthening,' KeyBanc Says After Q1 Print

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2018 9:26am   Comments
Share:
Roku's Position In Streaming Video Is 'Strengthening,' KeyBanc Says After Q1 Print
Related ROKU
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Bank Of England Monetary Policy; California To Mandate Residential Solar Panels (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported first-quarter results Wednesay that offer multiple "proof points" the streaming video company's long-term growth strategy is showing signs of success today.

The Analyst

KeyBanc Capital Markets' Evan Wingren maintains an Overweight rating on Roku's stock with a price target lifted from $42 to $44.

The Thesis

Throughout Q1, Roku's market share of smart TVs with built-in streaming capabilities was 25 percent, which marks an acceleration from 20 percent throughout 2017, Wingren said in a note. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA exceeded expectations in Roku's earnings report, while platform revenue and incremental gross margins also came in better than expected and accounted for most of the upside, the analyst said. 

Roku reported a Q1 EPS loss of 7 cents against a consensus estimate of a 16-cent loss, and slaes of $136.6 million against a $127.62-million estimate. 

Roku offered guidance for the rest of the year that implies incremental margins will slow from 78 percent in 2017 to the low-50-percent range, the analyst said. As expected, margin expansion will slow as The Roku Channel becomes a bigger contributor to ad inventory, Wingren said. 

It's likely Roku's guidance is "fairly conservative," Wingren said. 

It would be reasonable for investors to conclude that these "proof points" signal the company's competitive position in streaming video is "strengthening," the analyst said. Roku channel content additions offer a long-term tailwind of scale and inventory growth, as video advertising is now growing faster than the overall platform, he said. 

Price Action

Roku shares were up 6.4 percent premarket Thursday.

Related Links:

KeyBanc: What To Expect From Roku's Q1

Roku's Valuation Reflects Its Advertising Opportunity, DA Davidson Says In Initiation

Photo courtesy of Roku. 

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2018KeyBancInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Apr 2018DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Apr 2018Loop CapitalInitiates Coverage OnHold

View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Evan Wingren KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROKU)

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
KeyBanc: What To Expect From Roku's Q1
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Roku
Roku's Valuation Reflects Its Advertising Opportunity, DA Davidson Says In Initiation
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 1, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ROKU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.