ServiceMaster A Leader In 'Recession-Resistant' Pest Control, Buckingham Says In Positive Initiation
ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV) remains a leader in the recession-resistant pest control market through its Terminix brand and should remain competitive, according to the Buckingham Research Group.
The Analyst
Buckingham’s James Clement initiated coverage of ServiceMaster with a Buy rating and $64 price target.
The Thesis
ServiceMaster’s Terminix brand is an industry leader in the $12-billion pest control market, Clement said in the initiation note.
The company, along with competitors Ecolab Inc (NYSE: ECL) and Orkin parent company Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), generate 30 percent of industry revenue and hold strong positions in the sector, he said.
“The remaining competitors are typically small 'mom-and-pop' operators with significant dis-economies of scale that often lack the resources to remain competitive.”
Terminix has an 80-20 split between commercial and residential pest control services, giving it a strong standing in a “recession-resistant” market, the analyst said.
ServiceMaster’s American Home Shield spinoff will “likely unlock some value” Clements said, noting that despite a capital-light model, the home warranty company's growth has “far outpaced anything in pest control."
Price Action
ServiceMaster shares were up 1.95 percent at $55.85 at the close Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for SERV
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2018
|Buckingham
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|May 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|May 2018
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
Posted-In: American Home Shield Orkin Terminix
