Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wall Street Weighs In On Disney's Q2 Earnings
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 09, 2018 3:00pm   Comments
Share:
Wall Street Weighs In On Disney's Q2 Earnings
Related DIS
Why Apple Is A Lot Like Disney: Jim Cramer Makes The Case
Disney Blames College Football Playoffs, NBA Games For ESPN Profit Slump
Positing For Twenty-First Century Fox Earnings Release (Seeking Alpha)

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) reported a big second-quarter earnings beat on Tuesday, although investors don't appear to be too impressed.

Earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $14.5 billion handily beat expectations, but the stock was trading down 2 percent on Wednesday. Several Wall Street analysts weighed in on the report.

Voices From The Street

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne said the second-quarter earnings beat was driven by Parks and Studios.

“The results showcase the strong profit growth potential of Disney's IP-driven segments (Film, Parks) as well as highlight notable improvement at core Media Networks despite some modest dilution from OTT investments,” Swinburne wrote.

Uncertainty With Fox

Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger said it’s very difficult to value Disney given that its Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NYSE: FOXA) buyout is far from a given.

“There is a compelling potential story. But for the next 12-24 months: Deal uncertainty, DTC product uncertainty, investment uncertainty, time value, execution risk, innovator's dilemma – not to mention the hard-to-shake fear that Parks and Studios are awfully ‘peak-like,’” Junger wrote.

B. Riley analyst Bartin Crockett said Disney could potentially offer Sky to Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) to avoid a bidding war for Fox.

“There is clearly risk here of a bidding war, which is one reason why we recommend Fox as a way to obtain Disney exposure, to hedge the bidding war risk,” Crockett wrote.

GBH Insights head of technology research Daniel Ives said Disney’s results were solid, but investors are squarely focused on the Fox buyout for now.

“This quarter fundamentals take a back seat as the major focus around Disney & Iger will be the Fox acquisition and potential Comcast competing bid coming down the road, streaming endeavors, and the launch/initial data points around the streaming ESPN service recently launched,” Ives wrote.

Ratings and Targets

  • Bernstein has a Market Perform rating and $102 target.
  • Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating and $130 target.
  • B. Riley has a Neutral rating and $123 target.
  • GBH Insights has an Attractive rating and $120 target.

At time of publication, Disney's stock was trading around $99.59.

Related Links:

4 Key Takeaways From Disney's Q2 Print

TV Network Stocks May Have Uneventful Q1 Earnings Season

Latest Ratings for DIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2018B. Riley FBRMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Apr 2018BMO CapitalUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform
Apr 2018Pivotal ResearchUpgradesSellHold

View More Analyst Ratings for DIS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: B. RileyAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA + DIS)

Why Apple Is A Lot Like Disney: Jim Cramer Makes The Case
Disney Blames College Football Playoffs, NBA Games For ESPN Profit Slump
4 Key Takeaways From Disney's Q2 Print
10 Stocks To Watch For May 9, 2018
Media Analyst Predicts Microsoft Will Buy Netflix As A Streaming Play
With Trump Iran Announcement In Focus, US Stock Futures Fall
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DIS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.