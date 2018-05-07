Market Overview

Disney's 'Avengers' Becomes Fourth Film In History To Make $100M In Second Weekend
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 07, 2018 1:24pm   Comments
Marvel’s "Avengers: Infinity War" blew up the box office again over the weekend with $112.5 million in receipts, making it the fourth film in history to top $100 million in its second weekend.

Nonetheless, the Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) film missed MKM Partners' estimates by $5.5 million.

“That said, it is tough to complain with ‘Infinity War’ coming off a record opening weekend and producing the second-best second weekend of all time,” MKM Managing Director Eric Handler said in a Monday note. The film performed in line with trade report expectations, the analyst said. 

“Avengers: Infinity War” accounted for 72 percent of the revenue from the weekend’s top 10 grossing films and helped lead the summer season’s second weekend to 25-percent year-over-year growth.

The film comprised 93 percent of Imax Corp (USA) (NYSE: IMAX) weekend revenue and, in the first two weekends, claimed 9-percent market share in North America and 5.6 percent in non-Chinese international markets.

Disney could sustain its box office leadership with “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and “The Incredibles 2," which are set for release May 25 and June 15, respectively. MKM anticipates a “Solo” opening north of $150 million.

The firm could also boost the potential success of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ: FOXA)’s “Deadpool 2” if the companies’ intended merger is approved.

At the time of publication, Disney shares were trading up 0.88 percent at $102.01. 

Related Links:

'Black Panther' Gets Big Pre-Release Boost From Inner-City Advocates

BMO Remains Cautious On ESPN, But More Positive On Disney Stock

Screenshot courtesy of Marvel. 

Posted-In: Avengers Eric Handler Marvel MKM PartnersAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

